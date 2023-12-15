‘CMA Country Christmas’ Brings the Talent But Not the Sound: Viewers Voice Complaints

On Thursday night, Nashville turned into a winter wonderland thanks to CMA Country Christmas. Hosting their annual event, the special didn’t hold back this year with hosting duties going to two of the most iconic singers, Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant. Not to mention, the lineup included both hosts, Lainey Wilson, Zach Williams, Lady A, the War and Treaty, and several others. While fans enjoyed the set design and the songs, they continuously found issues with the sound.

Videos by American Songwriter

Any performer knows how important great sound can be. Depending on where a person is sitting in the room, a song can instantly become a life-changing experience. With CMA Country Christmas promoting their legendary lineup of singers over the last few weeks, fans shared their excitement online. But their excitement turned to criticism when the special started. One sound enthusiast pointed to the direct feed or lack thereof. They wrote, “My biggest complaint is the sound. Do you not have a direct feed? It sounds like the mics are sitting in the audience.”

My biggest complaint is the sound. Do you not have a direct feed? It sounds like the mics are sitting in the audience. — Rusty Carder (@rustycarder) December 15, 2023

Another viewer also voiced their concern with the sound quality. Wanting to listen to singers like Yearwood, Grant, and Jon Pardi perform, the person simply couldn’t get past the sound, writing, “Sound is not balanced. Hope it improves.”

Sound is not balanced. Hope it improves. — J. Mark Lowe (@JLowe615) December 15, 2023

Fans Criticize CMA Country Christmas For Sound But Not Performers

While criticizing the sound quality, the performer garnered rave reviews online with fans praising Yearwood for giving a powerful performance. Teaming up with Lindsey Stirling, one fan admitted to getting chills for the duo, calling the song “simply incredible.” “Chills. Pure chills. That performance by @LindseyStirling and our #CMAchristmas host, @TrishaYearwood, was simply incredible.”

[RELATED: Who Is Lindsey Stirling? The Violinist Performing at ‘CMA Country Christmas’]

Even before the special aired, Yearwood promoted CMA Country Christmas, admitting the performances would spread Christmas spirit. “The show starts with high energy. We rehearsed yesterday and I can’t wait for people to see the show open. When you see it, you’re gonna be in the Christmas spirit. You’re not gonna have a choice.”

Although CMA Country Christmas aired on Thursday, for those hoping to watch it again or for the first time, the special is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ starting Friday.

(Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)