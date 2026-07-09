“We Are Completely Heartbroken Over the Tragic and Untimely Loss”: Popular Nashville-Based Rockers Cancel 2026 Tour Dates After Bandmate’s Death

Sixpence None the Richer won’t be hitting the road anytime soon. In the wake of bassist Justin Cary’s unexpected death, the band announced the cancellation of their remaining 2026 shows.

“We are completely heartbroken over the tragic and untimely loss of our bandmate, brother-in-arms, and friend for 30 years, Justin Cary,” Leigh Nash and Matt Slocum wrote on Instagram. “The past three years had been full of international tours, recording new music, and an even further deepening of the joy of making music together.”

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The band said that, while they were “looking forward to connecting with new and old fans around the world this summer and fall,” that won’t be happening as planned.

“For now we need time to be still and grieve,” the wrote. “With heavy hearts, we are canceling all remaining tour dates for 2026.”

In the post’s caption, Nash and Slocum wrote, “Hundreds of pictures. Thousands of memories, 30 years worth. Thank you, Justin. There’ll never be another you, sir. No one could pack a suitcase better or make us laugh harder.”

“We don’t know what is ahead, we never do, really. But for now, we must grieve our brother,” they added. “Prayers are welcome for us all, especially his beautiful wife, Linda. We love you all so much and will see you again.”

What to Know About Sixpence None the Richer’s Justin Cary

On June 16, Nash revealed that Cary had suffered a stroke, and shared a GoFundMe that’d been launched to aid in his recovery.

“We love our brother so so much. Words don’t cover it,” she wrote on Instagram. “I know so many out there love him too. Saw his brilliance, second to NONE professionalism, class, humor (oh my lord the humor) wit, tough as an old boot as they say. Many more adjectives to describe him. Please pray for Justin and Linda.”

Just days later, Cary died. He was 50.

“‘We sure had a great time’ is an understatement. Thank you, Justin. We love you forever,” Nash captioned her Instagram post. “Please keep his dear Linda close to your hearts. She is our family. There’s never been anybody like Justin.”

Shortly thereafter, on what would’ve been Cary’s 51st birthday, Nash once again paid tribute to her late bandmate.

“Sometimes when you are having the time of your life, you don’t even notice. Thank you for every good thing, Justin. We love you till we die, meet you on the other side,” she wrote. “He would be 51 today. My God you are so sorely missed already.”

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images