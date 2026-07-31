Garth Brooks Urges Fans To Do One Thing Before Tickets Go on Sale

It has been nearly three years since Garth Brooks hit the road with a tour. But the wait was finally over when he announced his upcoming Blame It All On My Roots Arena Tour. Excited to entertain fans all over the country, Brooks watched as his first shows in Indianapolis completely sold out in minutes. The demand was so great that the country singer added additional shows. Thrilled over the reception the tour had received, Brooks offered fans some advice when it came to purchasing tickets and beating bots.

For any fan trying to buy a ticket to a concert, they know the pain of battling scalpers and bots. While Ticketmaster took steps to fight the bots, they continued to find ways past the system. Taking matters into his own hands, Brooks urged fans to get into the queue early. “When you join the waiting room before the queue opens, it helps Ticketmaster block bots so real people have a fair shot at getting tickets. I really urge people to get in the waiting room before the queue opens and update all your info ahead of time.”

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With tickets for his Denver concert going on sale on July 31, Brooks prepared for another sold-out show. During the sale of his Indianapolis shows, over 400,000 people flooded the queue. Aside from it being Brooks, the singer capped the price of tickets at $155.

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Garth Brooks Confused When It Comes To Scalpers And Bots

No matter if it was the front row or all the way in the back, Brooks made every ticket to his show $155. Well, it was originally $140 a ticket, but when adding fees and service charges, it came to a total of $155.25.

While Brooks wanted to give every fan a chance to see him, he also commented on why Ticketmaster didn’t outright ban scalpers and bots. “I’ve never understood why scalping is legal. I don’t think I am making it too simple by saying if we just make scalping illegal, a bunch of the problems of today’s ticketing procedures would be gone…”

Given the power that Brooks possessed in the music industry, he wondered, “I’ve always wanted to go to the ‘powers that be’ and tell them I would be happy to do a tour without scalping if they want to see if we all miss it or not.”

Whether fans managed to secure tickets or not, Brooks appeared committed to making the experience as fair as possible. And with demand already reaching hundreds of thousands, the upcoming tour could become one of country music’s biggest events of the year.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)