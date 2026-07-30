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Barack Obama Reveals His Summer Playlist Including the Late Glen Hansard, Noah Kahan, Charley Crockett, and More

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Barack Obama is showing off his eclectic music taste. The 44th president released his annual summer playlist, and included a wide array of artists on the compilation.

The first song that made the cut is “The Song of Good Hope” by Glen Hansard. That’s particularly of note because the Irish musician died on July 29 after a motorcycle accident. He was 56.

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“Here are some of the songs I’ve been listening to this summer,” Obama explained alongside his post. “It starts with a song Michelle and I love by Glen Hansard, a great musician who passed tragically this week. Our hearts go out to his family.”

Artists React to Barack Obama’s Summer 2026 Playlist

Current hits including Noah Kahan’s “Doors,” Charley Crockett’s “One Eyed Jack,” Kelela’s “Idea 1,” Mumford & Sons’ “Rubber Band Man,” and Raye’s “Where Is My Husband” were also featured on the 46-song playlist.

“I can finally rest,” Kahan wrote on X in response to his inclusion on the list. On his Instagram Story, Kahan added, “And now my watch has ended.”

Obama also had some throwbacks on his list, with Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1974 hit “Can’t Hide Love,”  Luther Vandross’ 1986 track “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” and David Bowie’s 1983 song “Modern Love” all earning a spot.

The politician also showed his love for The Police, Sheryl Crowe, The Beatles, Coldplay, Marvin Gaye, Nina Simone, Neil Young, and Johnny Cash by featuring their songs on his playlist.

“Man, I’m super honored that someone I admire so much is listening to a deep deep cut from my second record,” Crowe commented. “Very cool, @barackobama!”

Other artists mentioned include Doechii, SZA, The Strokes, The Temptations, Johnny Cash, and Anderson .Paak.

“That’s my dog!” Anderson .Paak celebrated in the comments.

“I’m always looking for new songs to listen to, so please share any recommendations in the comments,” Obama added in the comments section.

See Barack Obama’s Full Summer 2026 Playlist

  1. “Song of Good Hope,” Glen Hansard
  2. “The One,” Gabriel Jacoby
  3. “Girl, Get Up,” Doechii & SZA
  4. “West Memphis,” Yebba
  5. “Doors,” Noah Kahan
  6. “Can’t Hide Love,” Earth, Wind & Fire
  7. “Going Shopping,” The Strokes
  8. “Idea 1,” Kelela
  9. “Make Me Wanna,” October London
  10. “I Feel Good,” Fred Hammond
  11. “One Eyed Jack,” Charley Crockett
  12. “Inglés en Miami,” Rawayana & Manuel Turizo
  13. “White Flag,” Vince Staples
  14. “Rubber Band Man,” Mumford & Sons ft. Hozier
  15. “Motion Party,” BossMan Dlow
  16. “La Father (Remix),” Vale Pintos, Brytiago, Casper Mágico & Héctor “El Father”
  17. “Fiesta,” Gvrden Boy
  18. “Self Aware,” Temper City
  19. “She Did It Again,” Tyla ft. Zara Larsson
  20. “Friends Again,” Baby Rose ft. Leon Thomas
  21. “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” Luther Vandross
  22. “Ain’t Nobody,” Chaka Khan
  23. “Emmanuele,” Abel Selaocoe
  24. “Message in a Bottle,” The Police
  25. “Modern Love,” David Bowie
  26. “The Book,” Sheryl Crow
  27. “Award Tour,” A Tribe Called Quest ft. Trugoy The Dove
  28. “Revolution,” The Beatles
  29. “Hit the Ground,” Lizz Wright
  30. “Charlie Brown,” Coldplay
  31. “Don’t Worry Baby,” Los Lobos
  32. “Let’s Get It On,” Marvin Gaye
  33. “I Ka Barra,” Habib Koité & Bamada
  34. “(I Know) I’m Losing You,” The Temptations
  35. “Do the Do,” Howlin’ Wolf
  36. “Road to Zion,” Damian Marley ft. Nas
  37. “Where Is My Husband!” Raye
  38. “In the Dark,” Nina Simone
  39. “Heart of Gold,” Neil Young
  40. “Ran to Atlanta,” Drake ft. Future & Molly Santana
  41. “Folsom Prison Blues,” Johnny Cash
  42. “Hold On, I’m Comin’,” Sam & Dave
  43. “Candela,” Buena Vista Social Club
  44. “Yada Yada,” Anderson .Paak
  45. “You Go to My Head,” Ledisi ft. Paul Jackson Jr.
  46. “Strode Rode,” Sonny Rollins

Photo by Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images

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