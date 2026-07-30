Barack Obama Reveals His Summer Playlist Including the Late Glen Hansard, Noah Kahan, Charley Crockett, and More

Barack Obama is showing off his eclectic music taste. The 44th president released his annual summer playlist, and included a wide array of artists on the compilation.

The first song that made the cut is “The Song of Good Hope” by Glen Hansard. That’s particularly of note because the Irish musician died on July 29 after a motorcycle accident. He was 56.

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“Here are some of the songs I’ve been listening to this summer,” Obama explained alongside his post. “It starts with a song Michelle and I love by Glen Hansard, a great musician who passed tragically this week. Our hearts go out to his family.”

Artists React to Barack Obama’s Summer 2026 Playlist

Current hits including Noah Kahan’s “Doors,” Charley Crockett’s “One Eyed Jack,” Kelela’s “Idea 1,” Mumford & Sons’ “Rubber Band Man,” and Raye’s “Where Is My Husband” were also featured on the 46-song playlist.

“I can finally rest,” Kahan wrote on X in response to his inclusion on the list. On his Instagram Story, Kahan added, “And now my watch has ended.”

Obama also had some throwbacks on his list, with Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1974 hit “Can’t Hide Love,” Luther Vandross’ 1986 track “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” and David Bowie’s 1983 song “Modern Love” all earning a spot.

The politician also showed his love for The Police, Sheryl Crowe, The Beatles, Coldplay, Marvin Gaye, Nina Simone, Neil Young, and Johnny Cash by featuring their songs on his playlist.

“Man, I’m super honored that someone I admire so much is listening to a deep deep cut from my second record,” Crowe commented. “Very cool, @barackobama!”

Other artists mentioned include Doechii, SZA, The Strokes, The Temptations, Johnny Cash, and Anderson .Paak.

“That’s my dog!” Anderson .Paak celebrated in the comments.

“I’m always looking for new songs to listen to, so please share any recommendations in the comments,” Obama added in the comments section.

See Barack Obama’s Full Summer 2026 Playlist

“Song of Good Hope,” Glen Hansard “The One,” Gabriel Jacoby “Girl, Get Up,” Doechii & SZA “West Memphis,” Yebba “Doors,” Noah Kahan “Can’t Hide Love,” Earth, Wind & Fire “Going Shopping,” The Strokes “Idea 1,” Kelela “Make Me Wanna,” October London “I Feel Good,” Fred Hammond “One Eyed Jack,” Charley Crockett “Inglés en Miami,” Rawayana & Manuel Turizo “White Flag,” Vince Staples “Rubber Band Man,” Mumford & Sons ft. Hozier “Motion Party,” BossMan Dlow “La Father (Remix),” Vale Pintos, Brytiago, Casper Mágico & Héctor “El Father” “Fiesta,” Gvrden Boy “Self Aware,” Temper City “She Did It Again,” Tyla ft. Zara Larsson “Friends Again,” Baby Rose ft. Leon Thomas “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” Luther Vandross “Ain’t Nobody,” Chaka Khan “Emmanuele,” Abel Selaocoe “Message in a Bottle,” The Police “Modern Love,” David Bowie “The Book,” Sheryl Crow “Award Tour,” A Tribe Called Quest ft. Trugoy The Dove “Revolution,” The Beatles “Hit the Ground,” Lizz Wright “Charlie Brown,” Coldplay “Don’t Worry Baby,” Los Lobos “Let’s Get It On,” Marvin Gaye “I Ka Barra,” Habib Koité & Bamada “(I Know) I’m Losing You,” The Temptations “Do the Do,” Howlin’ Wolf “Road to Zion,” Damian Marley ft. Nas “Where Is My Husband!” Raye “In the Dark,” Nina Simone “Heart of Gold,” Neil Young “Ran to Atlanta,” Drake ft. Future & Molly Santana “Folsom Prison Blues,” Johnny Cash “Hold On, I’m Comin’,” Sam & Dave “Candela,” Buena Vista Social Club “Yada Yada,” Anderson .Paak “You Go to My Head,” Ledisi ft. Paul Jackson Jr. “Strode Rode,” Sonny Rollins

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