Jelly Roll Fights Back Tears as Post Malone Celebrates His Incredible Journey Onstage

Over the last few years, Jelly Roll and Post Malone have become inseparable. Aside from collaborating on the song “Losers”, the two singers hit the road for not one but two tours. And for those wondering if there will be a third, it could become a possibility as Malone and Jelly Roll shared their love for each other during a recent concert. Cherishing their friendship, Malone recently paused his concert to express his gratitude and respect for Jelly Roll.

As he finished the last verse of “Losers,” Malone stopped Jelly Roll from leaving as he turned to the crowd. “Brother, I just want to do this in front of the world. I want to do this in front of the entire world… Is it strange for a grown man to profess his love for another grown man? I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been riding ’round in a vehicle, and they said, ‘Oh, that’s Jelly Roll!’ I said, ‘No, not Jelly Roll. He’s way f*****g cooler than me. But I just want you to know, we’ve done this two times, not just here, all around the f*****g country.”

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: “I’m Sure Toby Is Smiling Down”: Post Malone Singing My Favorite Toby Keith Song Has Me in Tears]

Jelly Roll And Post Malone Go From Studio To Tour To Friendship

Although he poured his heart out, Jelly Roll had to correct Malone about the tour. The singers didn’t just tour the country – they took country music internationally. “The world, brother. You took me to Europe for the first time. My first international tour was because of you, Post. You took a f*****g felon all the way to Europe with you dude!”

Reminiscing on the last two tours and the time they shared together, Malone continued his praise for Jelly Roll. “I just want to say thank you for sharing your love with the world. Thank you for sharing your music with everybody. Thank you for f*****g putting on a f*****g hell of a show for these mother f*****s every f*****g night.”

While the tour may be ending, a lifelong friendship seemed to just be beginning. And before getting back to the show, Malone wanted Jelly to know, “No matter what you would ever need in life, that I have your f*****g back, and I love you more than I can ever f*****g say.”

With the future bright for both singers, the heartfelt exchange left fans wondering when they would reunite again. Whether in the studio or on tour, their partnership was just getting started.



(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)