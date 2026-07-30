Parker McCollum Postpones Shows as His Wife Prepares to Give Birth

Parker McCollum is about to be a dad—again! The country singer took to his Instagram Story to reveal that his wife, Hallie Ray Light McCollum, will soon give birth to their second child. The couple already shares a son, Major, who will turn two next month.

“Wanted to share some good news with you all. My beautiful wife is blessing our family with our second baby and it’s looking like he’ll be here tomorrow!” McCollum wrote on July 29. “I couldn’t be more excited to become a dad for the second time.”

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Unfortunately for some fans, that means that two show’s on McCollum’s headlining tour have to be postponed.

“Once I step off the stage at Red Rocks, I’m headed straight home to be with the family,” he wrote of his July 29 Colorado concert. “Hate having to make that call, but family comes first.”

McCollum’s July 31 show in Kansas City, Missouri, has been rescheduled for Sept. 12. Additionally, fans who were slated to see McCollum on Aug. 1 in Omaha, Nebraska, will now have to wait until Sept. 10 to catch the show. All tickets will be honored at the new dates.

“Thanks for understanding and for all the love,” McCollum concluded. “Can’t wait to see y’all soon.”

Parker McCollum’s Growing Family

The singer won’t be taking much time off after the birth of his child. He will get back on the road on Aug. 6 for a show in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The trek will continue into late September, until it wraps on Sept. 26 in Beaumont, Texas.

The McCollums announced their baby on the way on Christmas Day. In the sweet post, the couple smiled at their son as they stood in front of their Christmas tree.

“McCollum party of 4 next Christmas!!!! another BOY joining us summer 2026!!!” the caption of the post read. “Merry Christmas, everyone! Thank you, Jesus! HBD!!”

Nearly six months later, in honor of McCollum’s June birthday, his wife took to Instagram to celebrate him.

“If you know Parker, you know his work ethic. Everything he has been awarded or recognized for, he truly deserves,” she wrote. “What a lot of you do not see is the effort he puts in every single day to be the best husband & father. Always putting his family first. Always trying to improve. I feel so lucky to have a front row seat. HBD handsome! I love you with my whole heart.”

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