More Than 600 Morgan Wallen Fans Fall Victim to Alleged Ticket Scam

Hundreds of Morgan Wallen fans in Michigan claim to have been scammed. The Detroit News reported that more than 600 people were scammed out of hundreds of dollars after they were never given the tickets they purchased to the country concert.

Bill Karpovich told the outlet that he paid nearly $300 for ticket’s to Wallen’s show at Michigan Stadium. He did so through HailGate, which is known for hosting tailgate events, selling show tickets, and peddling other merch.

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When Karpovich reached out to John Klein, who runs HailGate, he claimed that he was initially ignored and later blocked.

“Later on that night I was going through my news feed and saw another lady on HailGate was complaining, calling him out as a fraud,” Karpovich said. “I did some research, and within an hour 10 more people popped saying this was going on.”

In the wake of the situation, Karpovich started a Facebook page to connect with other alleged victims. So far, more than 600 people have come forward claiming to have suffered a similar fate, he said.

One such person is a grandmother, who claimed to have forked over more than $3,000 for for Wallen tickets, a backstage pass, and a signed guitar. She claimed she did not receive any of the items she paid for.

Morgan Wallen Ticket Reseller Speaks Out About Alleged Scam

The outlet did get Klein’s side of the story. He claimed that he received a cease and desist letter from Wallen’s camp, which stopped him from selling tickets to the singer’s shows.

“I don’t want to cross Morgan Wallen, but I don’t want to let people down,” Klein said. “I’m kind of between a rock and hard place here.”

Some people in Karpovich’s Facebook group said that they have received refunds from Klein. However, Karpovich said he has not gotten his money back.

Klein blamed the slow refund process on his inability to keep up with thousands of transactions. He encouraged those who are still awaiting a refund to contact [email protected].

“He suckered hundreds of people,” Karpovich said. “There’s no way this guy’s going to pay all this money back.”

Karpovich said that he and several others have filed reports with Michigan State Police about the situation. Klein said he’d corporate with an investigation, though he noted, “I’m not stupid, I’d have an attorney present.”

Wallen’s Michigan concerts were part of his Still the Problem Tour. He’s set to wrap up his trek on Aug. 1 in Philadelphia.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA