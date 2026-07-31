Morgan Wallen Surprises North Las Vegas High School With Nearly $40,000 Donation

Over the past two years, Morgan Wallen has traveled the country several times with his I’m the Problem Tour and Still the Problem Tour. Not only generating a massive amount of praise for his concerts, but Wallen has set records at the same time. Easily one of the biggest names in country music today, the singer only has two more concerts before bringing the tour to a close. But that doesn’t mean he is taking a break. Already working on new music, it seemed that Wallen quietly donated nearly $40,000 to a high school music program.

At the start of his tour, Wallen entertained thousands of fans in Las Vegas. The city left a lasting impression on the singer, as he recently gifted Legacy High School $38,000 to help provide new instruments for the music program. Not the first time Wallen has made a generous donation to support music and athletics, the contribution continued his tradition of giving back to the communities he visited.

Videos by American Songwriter

Orchestra teacher Tara Ogden-Skousen was shocked when she learned about the donation from the country singer. “I was so pleased, and so grateful, and so excited that we get to start feeling a little bit more prepared for the year, a little bit more loved. And that’s gonna translate down to the kids, and the kids are gonna know we’re loved by them, and we’re loved by our community.”

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen Fires Back at Online “Nonsense” After Canceled Pittsburgh Show: “Simply Not True”]

Morgan Wallen Ending His Tour In The City Of Brotherly Love

Excited for the future, the teacher promised that the donation would go to further expand the music program. “So we’ll continue to grow and get better, and I have high hopes for Legacy’s promising future in music.”

As for Wallen, he has just two shows left on his tour. Kicking off on July 21, the last two concerts will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Joining Wallen will be Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten, and Ella Langley.

Play video

For those fans who couldn’t get a ticket, they can still listen to Wallen’s newest single, “Been By Now.” Only released a week ago, the track has already generated buzz with one fan declaring, “This song is amazing. He is so talented and has to be the best singer in the world.”

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024)