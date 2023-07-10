From the boardwalks of the New Jersey shore and the streets of Austin, Texas to the hills of Idaho, and the beaches of California—every region has a classic rock station. Led Zeppelin, Bob Seger, The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin, and Jimi Hendrix are blaring on the car radio of some driver on some highway. There’s a reason the genre has the word classic in it.

But what about a new classic rock song? What would that look and sound like, if written today? We asked our old friends at ChatGPT to create such a song. Below is a classic rock song if it were to be written for today.

“A Rebel Cry”

(Verse 1)

In a world where time stands still,

A story unfolds, like a fiery thrill.

Guitars wail, with a thundering roar,

A classic rock anthem, forevermore.

(Pre-Chorus)

Through the ages, it’s been untold,

A tale of legends, of warriors bold.

The melody strikes, with a rebel cry,

Unleashing a power that never will die.

(Chorus)

Rise, oh phoenix of rock ‘n’ roll,

Ignite the fire within our souls.

We’ll sing it loud, from every stage,

This timeless song, for every age.

(Verse 2)

The verses echo through the night,

A symphony of courage, burning bright.

Drums pounding like a heart set free,

We’re bound together in harmony.

(Bridge)

Guitar solos soar, reaching for the sky,

As we chase the stars, you and I.

The riffs entwine, a dance of pure bliss,

A sonic journey, we’ll never miss.

(Chorus)

Rise, oh phoenix of rock ‘n’ roll,

Ignite the fire within our souls.

We’ll sing it loud, from every stage,

This timeless song, for every age.

(Verse 3)

From dusty bars to grand arenas,

The music pulsates, igniting the arenas.

A revolution born from six-string dreams,

Carried on the wind, in mighty streams.

(Pre-Chorus)

The crowd sways, to the rhythm’s embrace,

Together we stand, a united embrace.

As the chorus rings, we find our way,

In this unique song, forever we’ll sway.

(Chorus)

Rise, oh phoenix of rock ‘n’ roll,

Ignite the fire within our souls.

We’ll sing it loud, from every stage,

This timeless song, for every age.

(Outro)

Through the years, our legacy shall grow,

A classic rock anthem, that all will know.

In hearts and minds, it shall reside,

A new classic born, a rock ‘n’ roll guide.

Final Thoughts

Who knew a new classic rock song would be so meta? As much as the song rocks, it’s describing the elements of rock—The crowd, solos, the verses echoing. In a way, it’s perfect. Everything is timeless and relatable. Talking about what everyone wants to do—rock—might be easier than finding some foreign subject that you hope riles them up.

So, well done, ChatGPT! Now you just have to learn how to sing like Axl Rose or Robert Plant.

Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images