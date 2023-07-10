Travis Scott Says ‘Utopia’ Reminds Him of Previous Albums ‘Rodeo’ and ‘Owl Pharaoh’

On Saturday night (July 8) at Finsbury Park in London, Travis Scott hit the main stage at Wireless Festival for his headlining set. In the midst of the rollout for his long-awaited Utopia album, which seems to intensify by the day, Scott delivered a raucous performance for the U.K. crowd, which has practically become the standard for any live concert set he does nowadays. During the show, though, Scott also confirmed once-rumored information about his upcoming fourth studio album and touched on what the album could sound like.

At first, while just getting warmed up on stage, Scott explained how this next album reminds him of prior projects of his, like his debut mixtape Owl Pharaoh (2013) and his debut studio album, Rodeo (2015), both of which helped him break out into hip-hop’s mainstream and establish his essence as a mosh-pit inspiring performer.

“Every time I listen to (Utopia), it just takes me back to the Rodeo days and the Owl Pharaoh days. It just takes me back to the motherfucking days where we used to just flip shit upside-motherfucking-down!”

Set to become his first full-length release in five years, not much is known about the contents of Utopia, aside from likely appearances from Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. But, if his Saturday decree refers to the style of music present on the album, fans can expect there to be a good deal of bass-booming, electric guitar-infused, high-energy trap-rap music.

Later in the show, along with bringing out burgeoning St. Louis rapper Sexxy Red to perform her June hit “SkeeYee,” Scott also corroborated a story from earlier this week that alleged he would be hosting an “album party” for Utopia at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on July 25. Declaring “I can’t wait to see y’all at the pyramids” as his Wireless set came to a close, it certainly seems like the news, which was taken down by Egyptian outlet Cairo Scene shortly after publishing, was in fact, happening.

Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC