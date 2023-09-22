We Asked AI to Write a New Song Inspired by ‘Star Wars’ – See the Results

Star Wars is likely the most important and impactful movie franchise of all time. It took action and space travel films to totally new heights. Created by George Lucas, the first film, A New Hope, premiered in 1977.

Videos by American Songwriter

But have you ever wondered, what a new technology (perhaps from a galaxy far, far away) might say about the iconic series? We reached out to ChatGPT. Here’s what the artificial intelligence system had to say about the series in song form.

[RELATED: We Asked AI to Write a Song in the Styles of Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll – See the Results]

“Stars Collide”

(Verse 1)

In a galaxy far away, where stars collide,

A saga of heroes and villains, side by side.

The Force awakens, a tale untold,

In the universe where destinies unfold.

(Pre-Chorus)

With lightsabers glowing, we take our stand,

In this cosmic battle, we’ll make our brand.

With the rebels and Jedi, we’ll rise above,

In the Star Wars galaxy, we’ll find our love.

(Chorus)

Star Wars, oh Star Wars, a legend so bright,

In the depths of space, we’ll fight the good fight.

The Empire may rule, but we’ll never give in,

With the Force as our guide, we’ll conquer and win.

(Verse 2)

From Tatooine’s deserts to Endor’s green,

The epic adventure, a force unseen.

Han, Leia, and Luke, they lead the way,

As the dark side threatens night and day.

(Pre-Chorus)

With lightsabers glowing, we take our stand,

In this cosmic battle, we’ll make our brand.

With the rebels and Jedi, we’ll rise above,

In the Star Wars galaxy, we’ll find our love.

(Chorus)

Star Wars, oh Star Wars, a legend so bright,

In the depths of space, we’ll fight the good fight.

The Empire may rule, but we’ll never give in,

With the Force as our guide, we’ll conquer and win.

(Bridge)

Droids and Wookiees, they’re by our side,

Together we’ll triumph, we won’t be denied.

The Millennium Falcon, it soars through the skies,

In the heart of the galaxy, our spirit never dies.

(Verse 3)

The Emperor’s laughter, Vader’s breath so cold,

But hope’s eternal, as the story’s told.

In the Jedi temple, and on Hoth’s icy plains,

The saga of Star Wars forever remains.

(Pre-Chorus)

With lightsabers glowing, we take our stand,

In this cosmic battle, we’ll make our brand.

With the rebels and Jedi, we’ll rise above,

In the Star Wars galaxy, we’ll find our love.

(Chorus)

Star Wars, oh Star Wars, a legend so bright,

In the depths of space, we’ll fight the good fight.

The Empire may rule, but we’ll never give in,

With the Force as our guide, we’ll conquer and win.

(Outro)

So let the stars align in a galaxy so vast,

The Force will be with us, from first to last.

In the heart of this epic, our spirits unite,

In the Star Wars saga, we’ll shine forever bright.

Final Thoughts

Star Wars fans out there will love this. Plus that the song was created with technology makes it that much better. With every advancement, we come one step closer to the invention of a lightsaber and the Millennium Falcon. Indeed:

So let the stars align in a galaxy so vast,

The Force will be with us, from first to last.

In the heart of this epic, our spirits unite,

In the Star Wars saga, we’ll shine forever bright.

Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images