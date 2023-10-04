We Asked AI to Write a Duet Between Brandi Carlile and Chris Cornell – See the Result

Brandi Carlile has a dream to front the Seattle-born grunge band Soundgarden on a permanent basis. She’s already recorded with the group, released songs and performed with them at the Gorge. So, why not?

Videos by American Songwriter

Soundgarden, which was co-founded by banshee singer Chris Cornell, is now, of course, without its original singer, since he died in 2017. Carlile could be the perfect replacement for Cornell.

[RELATED: The Strong Musical Marriage of The War and Treaty]

That’s why we reached out to our ChatGPT for a little help, to see what the artificial intelligence system spit out when we asked it to write a new unique song in the styles of Cornell and Carlile. Could it possibly live up to the Grammy-winners’ talents?

“Quiet of the Night”

(Verse 1 – Brandi Carlile Style)

In the quiet of the night, under moonlight’s gentle sway,

I find myself lost in thought, searching for words to say.

The stars above are shining bright, like your eyes in my mind,

And I’m caught in this moment, a love that’s one of a kind.

(Chorus – Chris Cornell Style)

Oh, your voice is like thunder, a storm in the night,

Your love, it pulls me under, like a siren’s light.

In this world of shadows, you’re my guiding star,

No matter where we wander, I know who you are.

(Verse 2 – Brandi Carlile Style)

In the stillness of the dawn, when the world is fast asleep,

I hear your heartbeat next to mine, and the promises we keep.

The road ahead is winding, but with you, I’ll never stray,

Through every storm and sunshine, our love will find its way.

(Chorus – Chris Cornell Style)

Oh, your voice is like thunder, a storm in the night,

Your love, it pulls me under, like a siren’s light.

In this world of shadows, you’re my guiding star,

No matter where we wander, I know who you are.

(Bridge – Brandi Carlile Style)

When the world feels cold and cruel, and the darkness starts to rise,

I’ll be there to hold you close, look deep into your eyes.

Together, we’ll be fearless, like a wildfire in the dark,

Burning bright and wild, leaving our eternal mark.

(Verse 3 – Brandi Carlile Style)

As the years roll on like waves, carving stories in the sand,

I’ll cherish every moment, with you, I’ll take a stand.

In the tapestry of time, our love’s a work of art,

Forever woven together, you’ve captured my heart.

(Chorus – Chris Cornell Style)

Oh, your voice is like thunder, a storm in the night,

Your love, it pulls me under, like a siren’s light.

In this world of shadows, you’re my guiding star,

No matter where we wander, I know who you are.

(Outro – Brandi Carlile Style)

So let the world keep spinning, in its endless parade,

With you, I’ve found my purpose, in the music we’ve made.

Hand in hand, we’ll journey, no matter near or far,

In the styles of Brandi Carlile and Chris Cornell, we are.

Final Thoughts

In this song, Carlile takes the reigns and offers up the lead while Cornell plays the role of hook singer. What we wouldn’t give to see this song happen for real. Maybe in a few hundred years when AI becomes holograms that can walk and talk, then we’ll have it! But until then, we can only dream thanks to exercises like this one.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images