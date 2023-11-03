AI Writes a Dynamite Pop Duet in the Styles of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

In 2021, big-name musical artists Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani decided to tie the knot. The two got married after meeting on the popular NBC singing competition show, The Voice. And it’s been a match made in musical heaven ever since.

Together, the two have since released a few songs, including “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.” But while both of these songs are clearly in the country realm, we wondered what the two would sound like if they were to write a pop song together—you know, something more in Gwen’s wheelhouse.

Of course, this isn’t possible without the happy couple getting in the studio. So this is where ChatGPT comes in to work its magic and satisfy our curiosity. Check out what the artificial intelligence system came up with when prompted to write a pop duet in the styles of the lovebirds, below.

“We’ll be Dynamite”

(Verse 1 – Blake Shelton)

Well, I’m sippin’ on a cold one, watchin’ the sun go down,

Out here in the heartland, in this one-horse town.

I’ve got my pick-up truck, and my old guitar,

But what’s missing, babe, is my shinin’ star.

(Verse 2 – Gwen Stefani)

I’m cruisin’ down the boulevard in my red convertible,

Rockin’ these high heels, feelin’ so invincible.

I’ve got the city lights and the music in my soul,

But what I’m missin’, cowboy, is your sweet drawl.

(Chorus – Both)

Take my hand, let’s find a middle ground,

Where the country meets the city, that’s where we’re bound.

We’ll sing our songs, let our love take flight,

In this duet, we’ll be dynamite.

(Verse 3 – Blake Shelton)

I’ll take you fishin’ by the river, under the moonlit sky,

Teach you to two-step, girl, and make you wanna fly.

You bring the glitter and the glam, I’ll bring the fire and the flame,

Together, we’ll set this night on a wild, wild aim.

(Verse 4 – Gwen Stefani)

I’ll show you ’round the town, introduce you to my scene,

In my world, you’ll be my king, and I’ll be your queen.

You’ve got that rugged charm, I’ve got that popstar grace,

In this duet, together, we’ll find our place.

(Chorus – Both)

Take my hand, let’s find a middle ground,

Where the country meets the city, that’s where we’re bound.

We’ll sing our songs, let our love take flight,

In this duet, we’ll be dynamite.

(Bridge – Both)

You and me, we’re the perfect harmony,

Two different notes in this sweet melody.

Side by side, we’ll write our love story,

A blend of country and pop, in all its glory.

(Chorus – Both)

Take my hand, let’s find a middle ground,

Where the country meets the city, that’s where we’re bound.

We’ll sing our songs, let our love take flight,

In this duet, we’ll be dynamite.

(Outro – Both)

In this duet, we’ll be dynamite,

Where the country meets the city, our love ignites.

Blake and Gwen, together we’ll shine so bright,

In this blend of styles, we’ll get it right tonight.

Final Thoughts

Ah, married bliss. When the union is at its best, it’s fit for a song, whether you prefer country music or pop music. That’s the beauty of Blake and Gwen, too. Two worlds colliding. And while ChatGPT did its best here, of course, it cannot nail the two musical icons. But it’s one more offering to add to the proverbial pile. And for that, it’s well worth it.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy