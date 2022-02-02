Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Launches New Streaming Service “Weezify”

In the wake of several artists leaving Spotify over complaints of the popular streaming platform’s encouragement of COVID-19 misinformation, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has taken a new approach.

The rocker has launched his own streaming service, Weezify.

The new online streaming service will allow users to access Cuomo’s almost 3,500 demos that he’s recorded over nearly 50 years, between 1975 and 2017.

The artist announced the news on social media, taking to Twitter to tell his 1.1 million followers, “Tired of Spotify? Come on over to Weezify. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/weezify/id1598140531 https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.riverTube https://riverscuomo.com/home“

According to a description of the service: it will be a “Spotify-like player for all of Rivers Cuomo’s demos (1975-2017). “Close to 3,500 demos. Follow curated playlists. Create playlists of your favorites. I made this app myself. It took me all of 2021 to make. I hope you enjoy it.”

Reportedly, the app will let users interact with other listeners by following their curated playlists and includes the option of participating in setlist surveys, which will aid in making “the best possible setlist for Weezer shows.”

Users will also have the option to chat with Cuomo via the rocker’s Discord page. Customers can pick between 12 song bundles. Weezify is free to download from Apple and Google Play.

Later this year, Weezer is slated to release the band’s four-album project Seasons, which each release is set to coincide with each season: spring, summer, autumn, and winter.

In the summer of 2021, the band went on tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy, which included a surprise at the event’s final stop.

Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images