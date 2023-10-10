Juicy J Voices Concern About Hip-Hop’s Declining Sales

Although there has been a genre-wide celebration of its 50th anniversary, it would probably be fair to say that hip-hop has had quite a down year in 2023. If you don’t believe us, take Juicy J’s word for it.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Sunday (October 8), the former member of legendary Memphis-bred rap group Three 6 Mafia took to social media to air out his grievances regarding rap’s tumultuous state. After tweeting “Rap music is down 40% in sales this year this is a fact,” Juicy then took to his Instagram story to elaborate. In a two-minute rant, he explained that lower sales overall mean less money in artists’ pockets, which he feels is a major concern.

“I know a lot of people don’t want to hear this but… rap music is down 40% this year,” he said. “Check the charts. Check the math… What are we, as rappers, producers, composers, going to do about this shit?

“Let’s have a conversation. What are we gonna do? We gotta figure some shit out. We gotta sit down and talk. Let’s have a meeting, let’s meet up somewhere and have a big ass fucking meeting… Let’s talk about this shit, how we can turn this shit around. Because this is how we eat. This is how we make money.”

Juicy J says Rap music sales are down 40% in 2023.



pic.twitter.com/yBPMedGHxK — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 9, 2023

Though it’s unclear where Juicy got the 40% number from, his claims about hip-hop’s 2023 decline certainly have some element of truth to them. For example, it took half a year for hip-hop to earn its first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 this year, when Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape finally ended the slump. Then, after Pink Tape‘s 1-week run atop the chart ended, Travis Scott’s UTOPIA would be the first project for the genre to stay at No. 1 for multiple weeks, which took place in August.

[RELATED: Behind the Spooky Band Name: Three 6 Mafia]

When it comes to singles, though, the genre might even be in worse shape. In September, Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” became the first song this year with a rapper as the primary artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. That means hip-hop practically had zero No. 1 hits for the first seven months of 2023. Not to mention that Doja only recently labeled herself as a rapper, as she was widely known as a pop singer before her recent September album Scarlet.

However, with the release of Drake’s new album For All The Dogs last Friday, as well as Juicy J bringing heightened visibility to the issue, hip-hop could certainly get back on track to end the year. But, that would likely take more high-profile acts like Drake putting out music. We’re looking at you, Kanye West and J. Cole.

(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)