Morgan Wallen Gives Life Advice to Fan While Signing T-Shirt Poking Fun at Nashville Arrest

Morgan Wallen took the stage on the weekend of April 20 for the first time since his Nashville arrest on April 7, when he threw a chair off the roof of Eric Church’s Broadway bar, Chief’s. The bar has since changed its sign to read “Leave Them Broadway Chairs Alone,” and a fan brought a t-shirt with the slogan to Wallen’s Oxford, Mississippi show for him to sign.

Wallen addressed the incident for the first time last week, posting a message on Twitter/X claiming that he takes full responsibility for his actions. “I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks,” he wrote. “I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

He also joked at the show at Ole Miss that he’s “still a little rowdy,” and fans seem to be okay with that fact. That’s part of why they like him, apparently, as many were just hopeful that he wouldn’t cancel the tour. “I feel like that’s kind of his personality a little bit,” one fan wrote on social media.

As for the recent show, a fan brought up a t-shirt for Wallen to sign, featuring the slogan poking fun at his arrest. He was a good sport, signing the t-shirt and imparting some wisdom as he passed it back—”Do as I say, not as I do,” he said.

Morgan Wallen and Eric Church’s Duet Climbs the Charts After Nashville Chair Throwing Incident

The subtitle to Morgan Wallen and Eric Church’s duet “Man Made A Bar” should have been “(To Throw Chairs From).” However, even without a fun joke about Wallen’s antics, the song is still climbing the charts following the incident.

It recently hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart, making it Church’s 12th No. 1 single and Wallen’s 14th. The song was included on Wallen’s recent album, One Thing At A Time, for which he is currently on tour.

Featured Image by Jason Davis/Getty Images