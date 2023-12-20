Who Won ‘The Voice’ Season 24? The Results are In

The results are in and the winner of The Voice season 24 is… Huntley from Team Niall!

Videos by American Songwriter

According to his bio, Huntley is a singer from the state of Virginia. He first wow’ed The Voice coaches while performing The Black Crowes’ She Talks to Angeles during the Blind Auditions. He ended up with a four-chair turn and selected Niall Horan as his coach.

While making his way through the Battles round, Huntley teamed up with another Team Niall member, Brailey Lenderman to sing Hold My Hand by Hootie & the Blowfish. He then entered the Knockouts where he sang Bon Jovi’s Wanted Dead or Alive.

During his final performances, Huntley sang Another Love by Tom Odell and Higher by Creed. He also performed Knocking on Heaven’s Door by Bob Dylan with Niall Horan.

During his performance of Another Love, Horan had nothing but praise for The Voice contestant. “Congratulations on killing it,” the coach declared. “I keep saying it every week, but it’s so hard to do it every week… That was a really emotional and really beautiful version of you.”

Fellow The Voice coach, Gwen Stefani also agreed with Horan by adding, “My favorite thing about you is you’re just so effortless. It feels like you come from another time period!”

Stefani also raved about Huntley during his Higher performance. “The nuances of your voice, the details of what you do, I don’t think the people out there understand how good you are,” she then added.

Huntley was one of three finalists to never be stolen or saved during the season. He was also the only male contestant to make it to the finals.

The contestants’ order is as follows:

Fifth Place: Lila Forde

Fourth Place: Jacquie Roar

Third Place: Mara Justine

Runner-Up: Ruby Leigh

Winner: Huntley

(Feature Image by The Voice/Instagram)