Who’s Performing and How to Watch the 38th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards

The 38th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, billed as the “Greatest Night in Gospel Music,” is set to celebrate Gospel music’s rich diversity and exceptional talent on Sunday, July 30 on the Stellar Network. Hosted by Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs Leonard, the event, which was held at the Las Vegas Orleans Arena, invites viewers to experience the power of faith and inspiration through extraordinary performances and well-deserved accolades.

Award Recipients and Performers:

CeCe Winans (Aretha Franklin Icon Award honoree), Dottie Peoples (Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones Legends Award honoree), Kierra Sheard Kelly, Pastor Mike, Jr., Rev. Dr. Milton Biggham (James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award), Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones (Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award), DOE, Zacardi Cortez, Kirk Franklin, Israel Houghton, Tye Tribbett, Naomi Raine of Maverick City Music, Natalie Grant, Charles Jenkins, Isaac Carree, Jazze Pha, Jevon Dewand & The TrapStarz, Maranda Curtis, Tim Bowman Jr. & Faith City Music, and Zak Williams & 1 Akord. Also performing on the AT&T Emerging Voices stage are Lena Byrd Miles, Bishop S.Y. Younger, and Victory.

Presenters:

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Marvin Sapp, Lady Tramaine Hawkins, Brian Courtney Wilson, Erica Campbell, Isabel Davis, James Fortune, Koryn Hawthorne, Jason Clayborn, NOTKARLTONBANKS, Shirley Caesar, and Travis Greene.

How to Watch:

The award show will premiere on the newly-launched Stellar Network on Sunday, July 30 at 6 p.m. ET (available on Charter Spectrum and Verizon Fios). It will then air on BET on Sunday, August 6 at 8 p.m. ET and on Bounce TV on Sunday, September 3 at 1 p.m. ET.

In addition, the 2023 Stellar Awards will broadcast nationwide in TV syndication from August 7, 2023, to September 10, 2023. Viewers can check with their local providers for availability.

Photo courtesy Front Page Firm