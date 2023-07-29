Dolly Parton’s Heartfelt Letter to Sinéad O’Connor Revealed

In a letter dated June 25, 2003, Dolly Parton sent a type-written note to Sinéad O’Connor, praising the late Irish artist’s cover of her 2002 song “Dagger Through the Heart.”

“Well, I have always loved you anyhow, but now I love you more,” wrote Parton, who hand-picked O’Connor to cover the track for a tribute album. “I absolutely love how you sang ‘Dagger Through the Heart.’ Man alive, I feel that through and through.”

Parton continued, “Thank you for being a part of this special project and for giving so generously of yourself and your talent.”

For her rendition, O’Connor took a more folk and bluegrass approach to Parton’s version, originally released on her 39th album, Halos & Horns, in 2002. O’Connor’s version of “Dagger Through the Heart” was part of the 2003 tribute album to the country legend entitled Just Because I’m a Woman: Songs of Dolly Parton, which also featured Melissa Etheridge’s take on “I Will Always Love You,” a Shania Twain and Alison Krauss duet on “Coat of Many Colors,” and a cover of “To Daddy” by Emmylou Harris, among many others.

O’Connor first performed “Dagger Through the Heart” during her infamous 1992 performance on Saturday Night Live. She sang the Parton song as a first numner, prior to her a cappella rendition of Bob Marley‘s 1976 song “War,” and before she tore a photo of Pope John Paul II. At the time, O’Connor ripped the photo in protest against the Catholic Church and its alleged cover up of sexual abuse against children.

Around the time of her cover of “Dagger Through the Heart,” O’Connor was exploring more country music with a cover of Loretta Lynn‘s 1963 song “Success,” released on her 1992 album I Am Not Your Girl and titled as “Success Has Made Me a Failure of Our Home.” In 1993, O’Connor also teamed up with Willie Nelson for a cover of Peter Gabriel‘s “Don’t Give Up.”

Days following O’Connor’s death on Wedneday (July 26), a photo of the letter Parton sent to the artist 20 years ago was shared on Twitter by author Ray Padgett.

Following O’Connor’s death, dozens within music have paid tribute to the artist on social media, and in live performances, including a covers of her 1990 hit “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Fall Out Boy and a duet by P!nk and Brandi Carlile.



In another tribute, Michael Stipe also revisited his 1996 cover of the O’Connor song “The Last Day Of Our Acquaintance,” while Tori Amos performed two of O’Connor’s earlier songs, “I Am Stretched on Your Grave” and “Three Babies.”

