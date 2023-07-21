Drake Says Upcoming Album is a “Couple Weeks” Away

This week, Drake played three different shows in Brooklyn, New York alongside 21 Savage for their It’s All a Blur Tour. During the concert Thursday (July 20), though, he decided to give attendees a slight hint about his next solo album, For All The Dogs. “I got a freestyle dropping tomorrow. I got an album coming out in, I don’t know, a couple of weeks,” he told the crowd.

In terms of the freestyle he mentioned, Friday morning, Drake released a freestyle performance with YouTube page On The Radar, joined by buzzing British rapper Central Cee. As he has shown an affinity for artists from the United Kingdom several times in the past, Drake’s rendezvous with Central Cee serves as his second collaboration with an emcee from the U.K. this year, following up his June song, “Who Told You,” with J Hus.

In terms of the album, this is the first time Drake has given any semblance of information regarding the LP’s release date, as it will be his fourth full-length project so far in the 2020 decade.

Drake leaves hotel in a dog mask. pic.twitter.com/IxJPB0MYCD — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 20, 2023

After revealing that For All The Dogs was in the works on June 24, via his poetry book TITLES RUIN EVERYTHING A STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS, Drake, during one of his tour dates, would go on to announce that Nicki Minaj would be featured on the album. Then, a few days later, he would bring out J. Cole at his show in Montreal and tease a collaboration with him as well.

It seems like Drake is using the It’s All a Blur Tour as a pipeline to serve information to his fans, whether it be updates for the album or even disses to fellow rappers like Childish Gambino. Overall, as he’s shown the two previous years, summer is a season where Drake not only appears to be his most charismatic but also is most prone to releasing music. Time will tell if For All The Dogs completes the trifecta before fall rolls around.

