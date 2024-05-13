Why Isn’t ‘American Idol’ on Tonight, May 13? When Does it Return?

Season 22 of American Idol is nearly over. Last night (May 12), was Disney Night on the show. The episode also revealed this season’s Top 3 performers. Next Sunday (May 19), fans will finally learn who is this season’s big winner. However, there will be no new American Idol episode tonight.

Videos by American Songwriter

There won’t be a new episode of American Idol tonight because the finale is next week. Like last week, showrunners don’t want to rush the final episodes of the singing competition show. However, they’ll make up for it with a massive finale event next week. The three-hour-long episode will feature rock superstar Jon Bon Jovi as the season’s final mentor. Additionally, it will be the last episode to feature Katy Perry as a judge. She’s leaving the show to focus on her music career.

[RELATED: Emmy Russell Delivers Flawless Performance of Brandi Carlile Song on ‘American Idol’]

The American Idol finale will air next Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Fans don’t have to have cable to watch the show, though. Several streaming services that offer live TV programming will offer a live broadcast of the episode. Fans can tune in on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo, Fubo TV, and others. Additionally, the finale will be available to stream on-demand on Hulu starting Monday morning.

American Idol Top Three

Last night was an emotional night for many on American Idol. Several fans saw their favorites go home. Others saw their favorites take a step closer to the winner’s circle after Disney night.

Abi Carter performed “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid. Her performance of the Disney classic was good enough to make her one of the Top Three contestants. Likewise, Jack Blocker’s rendition of “Nobody’s Fool” from Cars 2 was enough to put him in the running for the big win. Finally, Will Moseley tapped into his wild side for “Born to Be Wild” from D3: The Mighty Ducks which earned him a slot in next week’s finale episode.

Unfortunately, Emmy Russell’s performance of “Carried Me with You” wasn’t enough to take her into the next round. Triston Harper found the same fate with his performance of “Life Is a Highway.” However, both contestants have proven themselves to be top-tier artists. As a result, they’re likely to continue chasing their musical dreams in the future.

Featured Image by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for FanDuel