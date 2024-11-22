Why Outlaw Country Will Never Die: 5 Songs That Still Rule the Airwaves

Even though outlaw country’s golden era has since passed, the genre is still loved by fans of all ages today. That much is evident by how much radio play these five beloved outlaw country songs still get in the 2020s. Let’s take a look!

1. “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” by Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings

This iconic tune was originally recorded and written by Ed and Patsy Bruce. That version is beautiful, but Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson put together a cover of the tune for their 1978 duet album that has since gone down in history. It was a no. 1 hit upon its release, and it’s one of the two outlaw country stars’ best collaborations.

2. “Sunday Morning Coming Down” by Kris Kristofferson

The late great Kris Kristofferson wrote this excellent little tune back in 1969, and it was recorded by everyone from Ray Stevens to Johnny Cash to Kristofferson himself. Stevens’ version was a no. 55 hit on the Hot Country Singles chart, while Cash’s version climbed the charts to no. 1.

Fun fact: Network heads asked Cash to censor the line “I’m wishing Lord that I was stoned” when he performed the song on his famed television program, but he refused. Now that’s outlaw country.

3. “Man In Black” by Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash changed the game with one of the best outlaw country songs of all time in 1971. Outlaw country music had always been more or less a part of counterculture, but Cash took it a step further by penning an outlaw country protest song. “Man In Black” is still an anthem for the poor, the marginalized, and the downtrodden today. And it ended up becoming a huge hit back when it was first released decades ago.

4. “The Fightin’ Side Of Me” by Merle Haggard

In stark contrast to the last entry, “The Fightin’ Side Of Me” by Merle Haggard is a patriotic response to protest songs that were being produced in droves during the Vietnam War. This title track from Haggard’s live album from 1970 is controversial (though his political beliefs changed through the years), but one can’t deny that it’s a memorable part of outlaw country music as a genre.

5. “Texas When I Die” by Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker doesn’t get enough credit for her contributions to outlaw country, and “Texas When I Die” is one of her very best songs. Tucker was only 19 years old when she recorded this track back in 1978. It’s a lovely little tune about one woman’s love for her home state, with a notable sound that is definitely worthy of the “outlaw country” label.

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images

