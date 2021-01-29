Wild Rivers continue the theme of their 2020 EP Songs To Break Up To with a soul-stirring new song called “Love Gone Wrong,” where rich male/female harmonies bring the emotional lyrics to life as they explore the pain of a relationship ending.With the band home in Toronto due to the pandemic, “Love Gone Wrong” was produced remotely from Los Angeles by Christian “Leggy” Langdon (Meg Myers, Banks, Amos Lee) and mastered by Grammy-winning engineer Emily Lazar (Beck, Vampire Weekend, Dolly Parton). “Love Gone Wrong” will be available on all digital retailers tomorrow, January 29th, HERE.
“’Love Gone Wrong’ is about the paradox of being in a relationship,” explains co-lead vocalist and songwriter Khalid Yassein. “When it’s over, you’re left wondering whether the best moments are worth the unavoidable heartache and pain. There are all these contradictions that come to mind for when something good goes south… Laughing ‘til you can’t breathe, tripping on your own feet, dancing to a heart break song. All of it feels like a shame, like love gone wrong.”
Wild Rivers is currently working on their next full-length album due out later this year. It will be the follow up to their acclaimed 2020 EP, Songs To Break Up To, which saw the band transpose personal experiences into relatable anthems woven from strands of indie, pop, folk, rock, country and beyond. For its recording, they retreated to Nashville in late 2019, where they worked with producer Skylar Wilson (Rayland Baxter; Justin Townes Earle; Joshua Hedley) to expand their sonic palette by further incorporating synths, guitar effects, gang vocals, and choral harmonies.
LISTEN TO SONGS TO BREAK UP TO HERE — one of American Songwriters Top Albums of 2020.
Wild Rivers first caught attention with their 2016 self-titled debut, followed by their acclaimed EPs, 2018’s Eighty-Eight and 2020’s Songs To Break Up To, which all combined have earned the band 200 Million streams. Having supported artists like The Paper Kites, Donovan Woods and Jake Bugg, Wild Rivers has built a dedicated live following thanks to their charismatic stage presence as evidenced by sold out headline shows across North America, including major cities like New York, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto and more. Wild Rivers is Khalid Yassein [guitar, vocals, keys], Devan Glover [vocals, bass], and Andrew Oliver [lead guitar, bass].