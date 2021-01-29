Wild Rivers continue the theme of their 2020 EP Songs To Break Up To with a soul-stirring new song called “Love Gone Wrong,” where rich male/female harmonies bring the emotional lyrics to life as they explore the pain of a relationship ending.With the band home in Toronto due to the pandemic, “Love Gone Wrong” was produced remotely from Los Angeles by Christian “Leggy” Langdon (Meg Myers, Banks, Amos Lee) and mastered by Grammy-winning engineer Emily Lazar (Beck, Vampire Weekend, Dolly Parton). “Love Gone Wrong” will be available on all digital retailers tomorrow, January 29th, HERE.

“’Love Gone Wrong’ is about the paradox of being in a relationship,” explains co-lead vocalist and songwriter Khalid Yassein. “When it’s over, you’re left wondering whether the best moments are worth the unavoidable heartache and pain. There are all these contradictions that come to mind for when something good goes south… Laughing ‘til you can’t breathe, tripping on your own feet, dancing to a heart break song. All of it feels like a shame, like love gone wrong.”