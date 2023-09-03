Wilderado Await a Fresh Start In New Single “In Between”

Indie-folk trio Wilderado are back with their first new studio-recorded single of 2023. Released Wednesday (August 30), “In Between” was penned by band members Max Rainer, Tyler Wimpee, and Justin Kila while crafting material for their upcoming, still-to-be-announced sophomore album.

Co-produced by Chad Copelin and James McAlister, “In Between” is a slow-grooving, contemplative tale of someone lost in limbo, imagining a picturesque future ahead.

“‘In Between’ is one of those songs that fell out while struggling to write several other tunes,” Rainer says in a statement. “We paused in a moment of frustration while at the studio and found a riff Justin (drummer) had written several years back. The song appeared as a reprise in the space caused by exhaustion, writer’s block, and imposter syndrome. There’s an easy nature to it that seemed to form itself. The lyrics came in with the melodies, and all we really did was sit around and enjoy it. Then we had to go back to working on the others.”

Wilderado is keeping details of their second studio album quiet for now, but the release of “In Between” suggests more new music will arrive in the months ahead. In April, the band shared Wilderado Live, which features 12 songs recorded during various 2022 tour dates.

Since forming in 2015, the group quickly gained the attention and respect of many high-caliber artists, earning them support slots for Fleetwood Mac‘s Lindsey Buckingham and My Morning Jacket. The global success of their 2019 single “Surefire” led Wilderado to record their well-received self-titled debut album in 2021.

On September 23, Wilderado will kick off their fall headlining tour with a performance at Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Arizona. They’ll stop at Chicago, Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, and Nashville before wrapping up in Carrboro, North Carolina, on October 8. Find a complete list of upcoming tour dates and ticketing information at Wilderado’s official website.

Watch the official music video for “In Between” below.

(Photo by Laura Webster, Courtesy of Stunt Company)