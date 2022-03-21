‘American Idol’ Contestant Haley Slaton Proves Being a Soon-To-Be Mom Won’t Stop Her From Chasing Her Dreams

American Idol contestant Haley Slaton entered the audition room to defy the odds. At five and a half months pregnant, the singer knew taking on her dreams as an expectant mother would be difficult—but never impossible.

Growing up singing in church, Slaton identified her passion for singing at just three years old. Slaton was accompanied to the audition by her mother Sarah, the inspiration for her audition and for her to be the best possible parent.

Opening with “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus, the nervousness and strain in her voice caused some hesitation with the judges. Popstar and Idol judge Katy Perry commented that when she was pregnant, all of her songs had to be taken down a half step to accommodate the changes in her body.

“I think there’s a lot there, but we’re not sure. Fight for it. You’re fighting for your son, your future, your voice to be heard. Fight for it,” Perry said as Slaton opened into her second audition choice.

The jazzy introduction to Adele’s “One and Only” from her 21 album began, and Slaton’s soul finally came through. With a passionate, raspy vocal, the judges sat attentive, nodding along as Haley sang the lyrics so come on and give me a chance.

“Ok! We’re gonna give you a chance!” Perry responded.

Her soulful, raspy cry secured her three “yeses” to continue to the next phase of the competition in Hollywood.

“Just being a mom shouldn’t stop you from following your dreams,” Slaton said. “I just really want to do this for my son and give him a really good life. And I really want to show him to never stop chasing his dreams in the future. Never give up on your dreams. Mommy went and chased hers.”

Watch Haley Slaton’s audition video below.