Snoop Dogg’s Fun Day: Rapper Unveils Tracklist for New Record as White Shark Conservancy Names Hungry Shark After Him

Fifty-year-old rap superstar Snoop Dogg unveiled the tracklist for his forthcoming nineteenth studio album, The Algorithm, which is set to include features from Ice Cube, Ty Dolla $ign, Busta Rhymes, Mary J. Blige, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

The album itself—Snoop’s first with Def Jam, who recently anointed him with the title “executive creative consultant”—is due in just four days, on November 19. Beyond the heavyweight names listed above, the 25-song project will feature some newer faces too, like Benny The Butcher, who Snoop recently signed to Def Jam and can be heard on the second single from The Algorithm, “Murder Music.”

“[Benny The Butcher] is one of the hardest rappers up out of Buffalo, New York,” Snoop told HipHopDX. “So that’s showing that there are no more lines to be crossed. We are doing what we’re supposed to be doing. The butcher’s coming.”

All this news comes on the tail of another fun piece of Snoop-related content: over the weekend, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy introduced their newest 10-foot shark to the world. Its name? Snoop Dogg.

“Introducing white shark @snoopdogg! We’ve named this white shark in honor of Snoop Dogg,” the group posted on Instagram with a photo of the shark. “Snoop spent the latest @sharkweek special, ‘Sharkadelic Summer’, looking at the great white sharks off America’s shores. Get ready for some incredible CATs tag footage that was taken when the tag was attached to white shark Snoop Dogg. It will be released on Friday. It’s fintastic!”

Initially naming the shark as an homage to Snoop’s Shark Week special, “Sharkadelic Summer,” the name eventually gained an additional level of irony when it was revealed that the shark evidently was mighty hungry and went on a dogfish eating binge… needless to say, “munchies” jokes were ample. The shark has been returned to the wild for monitoring in its native habitat.

Read more coverage on Snoop Dogg HERE and watch the music video for “Murder Music” below:

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for RMG