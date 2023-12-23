Willie Nelson Reveals How His Ex-Wife Learned About Affair Thanks to a Hospital Bill

Writing his first song at just 7 years old, Willie Nelson spent over 60 years sharing his love for music with fans all over the world. A member of the Grand Ole Opry, the singer’s contribution to country music helped him not only become a pillar in the genre but landed him a staggering 12 Grammy Awards. Besides his love for music, it seems that the icon also loves the ladies as his ex-wife Shirley Collie found out about his mistress when she received a hospital bill for a baby she didn’t have.

Thanks to the Paramount+ documentary series, Willie Nelson & Family, fans are getting an all-access look into the world surrounding the legendary singer. Throughout four episodes, Nelson discussed the ups and downs of his stardom and his home life. Back in 1969, Collie sifted through the mail when she noticed a hospital bill for a baby girl named Paula Carlene. While Nelson shared a relationship with Connie Koepke for decades, his wife had no idea. Not until she confronted her husband with the evidence. He explained, “The truth is, Connie had been my girlfriend for several years before becoming pregnant.”

As for Koepke, she worried more about telling her parents about the surprise pregnancy than Nelson’s wife finding out. She said in the series, “The farthest thing from my mind was getting pregnant and telling my mom and dad. Anyway, it happened. Honestly, I was the next one, and I don’t mean that in a bad way. It’s just Shirley wasn’t their mother, she was gone. I bonded with those kids so much. I loved those kids. They all became my kids, too.”

Willie Nelson Was More Than Willing When It Came To “Willingly”

Lana Nelson, the daughter of Willie and Martha Matthews, his first wife, recalled learning about the new baby. She explained how Shirley was completely blindsided, “She had no idea there was a baby until she got the hospital bill. That’s how she found out about Connie. That’s how I found out about Connie!”

While marrying Matthews in 1952, by 1962, the couple were at odds, leading to their divorce. The same year, Nelson recorded “Willingly” with Shirley. He said, “The title just about summed up the sexual vibe we felt in the studio.”

Even Matthews sensed the sexual tension between the two as she said in a voiceover, “From the very beginning there was something about [Shirley] that was after Willie. I could see it.”

Be sure to watch the entire documentary streaming now on Paramount+.

