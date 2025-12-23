Willie Nelson Says One Key Moment Would End His Music Career—and We Don’t Doubt It for a Second

In 2016, Willie Nelson released his 64th studio album. And since that moment, he has recorded an album every year. In 2025 alone, he released Oh What a Beautiful World and Workin’ Man. The last album seemed fitting given how much Nelson worked throughout his career. Spending over six decades in music, the singer will celebrate his 93rd birthday in April. Not ready to end his career on the stage just yet, Nelson revealed the one thing that would cause him to retire.

Although many people tend to enjoy their older years, Nelson never stopped loving the life of a free spirit. Traveling from state to state, the country legend embraced the lifestyle of an outlaw. And right alongside him the entire time – his trusty guitar, Trigger. Much like Nelson, the Martin acoustic guitar grew a fanbase of its own. And Nelson promised, “When Trigger goes, I’ll quit.”

While not unusual for a singer to have a favorite instrument, Nelson’s Martin guitar first came into his life back in 1969. At the time, he was preparing to perform at John T. Floore’s Country Store in Helotes, Texas. Hosting a rowdy bunch, one drunk patron decided to take Nelson’s guitar and smash it.

How Much Willie Nelson Paid For “Trigger”

Without a guitar to play, Nelson learned about a certain Martin guitar for sale. Not that far from where he was performing, the singer rushed to the store, buying the instrument for $750. Although a high price for today, in 1969, $750 was equivalent to $5,500.

As for the name, Nelson was a fan of Roy Rogers. A singer, actor, and even rodeo performer, Rogers became a Hollywood star, acting in nearly 90 films like Slightly Static, Come On, Rangers, and Wall Street Cowboy. He also hosted The Roy Rogers Show, which included his famous Golden Palomino, Trigger.

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Rogers was immortalized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And even looking past the accolades, Nelson continued to highlight the actor thanks to not just his guitar but the instrument he considered his best friend.

