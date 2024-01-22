Avril Lavigne Announces Greatest Hits Tour 2024 With All Time Low, Simple Plan, & More

Get ready to break out the cut-off cargo pants and skinny ties—Avril Lavigne has announced her Greatest Hits Tour this year. She’ll be traveling across the U.S. and Canada playing the biggest hits from her seven studio albums. Additionally, she’ll play some fan favorites and possibly special requests according to her post on Twitter/X. Lavigne is bringing along All Time Low, Simple Plan, Girlfriends, and Royal and the Serpent for support, and tickets can be purchased via StubHub.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Tour dates for 2024 baby! I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests? And of course all of my friends are joining me!!!” Lavigne wrote on social media. The tour will kick off on May 22 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and travel back and forth across North America, concluding on September 16 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Tickets for Avril Lavigne‘s Greatest Hits Tour go on presale on Wednesday, January 23 at 10:00 am local. General sale kicks off on Friday, January 26 at 10:00 am local time.

Simple Plan supported Avril Lavigne on her first tour in 2002-03. It only makes sense the band is joining her again just over 20 years later. Lavigne expressed that she’s always wanted to tour with her friends in All Time Low. She also shouted out Royal and the Serpent and Girlfriends as her recent favorite acts. Currently, Lavigne is on her Love Sux Tour supporting her 2022 album Love Sux. The tour will conclude in July 2024, overlapping slightly with her Greatest Hits Tour.

Tickets won’t last long for this exciting tour, so mark your calendars and check out StubHub for official sale details.

Tour dates for 2024 baby! I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests? And of course all of my friends are joining me!!! pic.twitter.com/WE1f1EQDHN — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 22, 2024

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission

Featured Image by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images