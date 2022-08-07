Country Star Maren Morris Speaks Out About Rep. John Jacob (R) Statement on Abortion

Acclaimed Nashville-based country star songwriter and performer Maren Morris took to social media on Saturday (August 6) to highlight and decry a recent statement by Indiana Representative John Jacob, who spoke out about his opinions on abortion.

Said Jacob, “The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Let me repeat that: The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice…. Trying to end all abortion is not forced birth, but rather it is trying to end murdering children.”

(A couple days later, his state of Indiana passed an abortion ban.)

To which Morris replied on Twitter to her nearly one-million followers, “In a country where these men who barely know how periods work, couldn’t even stomach watching their own wife give birth, and are most def prescribed viagra DON’T DESERVE A SAY ON US.”

Added writer and lawyer Alejandra Caraballo, “They’re just outright saying it now. Women’s bodies are not their own, they belong to the state and the white men who decide their fate for them. This is forced birth extremism in Indiana.”

While Morris is perhaps the latest to speak out about this issue, she is certainly not alone. Many across the United States, and the globe, have decried the recent Republican wave of abortion criticism, especially in the wake of the Republican-led Supreme Court recently overturning the long-held precedent of Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

Other musicians who have spoken out include Halsey, P!nk, Cyndi Lauper, Jack White, Lizzo (and Live Nation), Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Jason Isbell, and many, many more.

Said P!nk, “I’m incredibly curious how many right-wing bible thumping hypocrites have had abortions for themselves, or for their wives, mistresses, children in secret? Shall we investigate?”

And she added, “Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF. We good?”

“Congrats America! Let’s start at the beginning; life isn’t black and white, but it is in a two-party system!” said White, after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. “That concept allows the chance for one of the parties to promote a professional wrestler of a ‘politician’ with absolutely no experience in govt., who cares only about his own ego, who uses christianity (of which he isn’t one) to propel his career at the expense of those christians (and the rest of us all), who uses patriotism as a dog whistle for racism and fear etc., and all of this goes unchecked because the OTHER party doesn’t have enough of a majority to keep this person from slowly destroying any progress we’ve made in this country.

“So then this is what happens: the two-party system by proxy puts this clown in a position to pick THREE conservative supreme court justices, THREE. And now these three judges, completely disinterested and unaffected by what the actual majority wants and needs, have just taken the country back to the 1970s to start all over again fighting for women’s rights. I can’t believe (sic) i just typed all of that out and it’s all true, is this a bad movie?

“Congrats republicans, you beat Hillary (yeah! fuck free health care too!) so that this unchecked egomaniac could take us down the worst, regressive path to the point of an insurrection in our capital building threatening the lives of the vice president and congress members, and in turn made our govt. an embarrassment to the entire world (of which you’re all still living in fear of his ‘wrath’ and STILL defending this monster.) yeah!

“You and your Ar-15s are one step closer to heaven! Congrats democrats, your weakness in allowing Trump’s illegal activities to go unpunished during his entire term lead to this. Fillibuster anyone? Your ‘majority’ in govt. is useless. Rewind the tape to how we got here, a third political party of ANY shape or platform breaking up this left/right, them/us nonsense would’ve prevented this before it even started. Think about it.

“Well trump, you took the country backward 50 years. I hope your dad is smiling and waving down on you from heaven, while his other hand holds a record of all the abortions you secretly paid for behind closed doors. -jack white”

Photo: Harper Smith / Sacks & Co.