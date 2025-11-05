Wings Drummer Reveals Paul McCartney Once Sent a Baby “Turd” to a Dishonest Journalist

Yesterday, November 4, Paul McCartney published his new book, Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run. The oral history of the band features diary entries, photos, handwritten lyrics, and comments from Stella McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, George Martin, Sean Ono Lennon, Chrissie Hynde, Twiggy, Dustin Hoffman, and all the members of Wings.

The book is an in-depth tell-all tale of Wings’ metamorphosis, and covers everything from Wings’ time touring in a school bus to surviving a robbery in Nigeria. Amidst the unseen photographs, unread comments, and untold stories resides a rather comical one revolving around Paul and Linda McCartney, a dishonest journalist, and packaged baby feces.

Why Paul McCartney Sent the Unpleasant Surprise

In one of the many anecdotes featured in the book, Wings drummer Denny Seiwell recalled the time when a journalist briefly accompanied the band on tour in the early 1970s. Per the book, the journalist was not there to review one of their shows. Rather, they were reportedly there to write about how the members of Wings brought their families on tour.

In the book, Seiwell stated, “We take him along to the sound check. We let him backstage. We let him on the bus.” and “We let him see how we live and all that. He didn’t stay for the concert. He flew home.” Despite not attending the concert, the journalist still wrote a full review of it, a review that “slagged” the show and more.

“Stella was a baby at the time. So Paul and Linda took one of those little plastic soap dishes from the hotel we were in and they got one of Stella’s turds, put it in the soap dish, wrapped it up and sent it to him,” Seiwell divulged. He added, “You heard that from me. I don’t care if they want it to be known or not. I thought it was the perfect response to a crude British pressman.”

If this anecdote tells you anything, it should tell you that this book is seemingly full of crazy and previously untold stories. So, to read about what other hijinks Paul, Linda, and Wings were up to, make sure you pick up a copy of the book.

Photo by -/PRESSENS BILD/AFP via Getty Images