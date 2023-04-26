LL Cool J Reveals Star-Studded “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” Tour

New York hip-hop trailblazer LL Cool J has not released a studio album in a decade. Furthermore, he has also not embarked on a nationwide arena tour in three decades. But, just days before the 10-year anniversary of his most recent studio LP Authentic (April 30, 2013), he gave fans a thrilling announcement.

Taking to Instagram Tuesday (April 25), Cool J revealed his plans for his upcoming tour “The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live,” which will take place from late June to early September. Aided by legendary openers The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip, “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” will be the “ultimate Hip-Hop mash-up with a legendary non-stop continuous set,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Along with the aforementioned supporting acts, guest appearances from Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Rick Ross, Big Boi, Ice-T, Jadakiss, Method Man, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, and more will all make their way to select shows. Within the 24 dates listed, Cool J and company will hit 19 different states, Washington D.C., and Toronto.

Tickets for “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” go on sale to the general public on Friday (April 28), but some pre-sales have already begun for certain dates.

Cool J’s tour is just another addition to an eventful summer on the road for the hip-hop community. Tours from Drake & 21 Savage, Erykah Badu & Yasiin Bey, Lil Baby, Little Simz, Don Toliver, and Run The Jewels have also all been announced recently.

However, it will be hard to match the firepower of Cool J’s impending tour, considering how established and long-tenured his fanbase is. Last year, he landed at No. 14 on our 22 Best Hip-Hop Acts of the ’80s list, compiled by AS writer Jacob Uitti. In his paragraph about Cool J, Uitti wrote that the rapper “helped solidify the genre in its nascent stages and helped it become a powerhouse in music and a household name.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images