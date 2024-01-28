Wolfgang Van Halen Remembers Late Father Eddie in Heartfelt Birthday Message

Having formed the iconic band Van Halen with his brother Alex, Eddie Van Halen & Co. not only sold over 100 million albums worldwide but Rolling Stone listed Eddie as the No. 4 greatest guitarist of all time. The musician was 65 when he passed away in October 2020. With his birthday being January 26, son Wolfgang recently paid tribute to his father with a touching message about what he missed most about the icon.

Marking what would have been Eddie’s 69th birthday, Wolfgang shared his love for his father on Twitter. Posting a picture of the two, Wolfgang, 32, a performer himself, wrote, “I wish you were here so I could give you a big hug, go to dinner, celebrate it with you and make a dumb joke about it being your 69th birthday. Just regular s–t. I miss hearing you laugh. I miss laughing with you. It’s the little things.”

Although it has been almost four years since his father passed, Wolfgang shared how difficult his dad’s birthday can be. He wrote, “I’ll do my best to keep a smile on my face and think of you today. But then again, that’s not very different than any other day so far without you. I love and miss you more than you could ever possibly know.” Wolfgang ended his post, “Happy Birthday, pop.”

Fans Shower Wolfgang Van Halen with Love and Support

Given the impact Eddie had on music, fans flooded the comment section with love and support. Comments included, “I lost my mother to dementia last July. I know exactly what you’re feeling. Losing a parent is hard. You’re a good man and a good son Wolf. There is no doubt your father would be so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Ed.” Another person wrote, “Lost my dad 30 years ago and the pain is still there. Lost my Mom 11 years ago and the pain is still there. My oldest brother 18 years ago and my one of my sisters last week. You are in my prayers as is your Dad…”

Lost my dad 30 years ago and the pain is still there. Lost my Mom 11 years ago and the pain is still there. My oldest brother 18 years ago and my one of my sisters last week. You are in my prayers as is your Dad… — SMJaniczek (@janiczek_m) January 26, 2024

Since Eddie’s passing, Wolfgang has routinely posted online about his father and the pain of missing him. Just one month after he passed, Wolfgang said, “I miss talking with you. I miss laughing with you. I miss listening to music with you. I miss making music with you. I just miss everything. I love you so much, Pop. It’s really hard being here without you.”

While Wolfgang honors his late father, the legacy he left behind continues to live on through his music, fans—and most of all, his family.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images