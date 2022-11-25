Wunderkinds Nandi Bushell and Shane Hawkins Play “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “Everlong” and More Together

Wunderkind musicians Nandi Bushell and Shane Hawkins, son of the late drummer Taylor Hawkins, got together for a jam session and performed tracks “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana, “Everlong” by Foo Fighters (fronted by the No. 1 Bushell fan, Dave Grohl) and more.

Said Bushell of the jam, “Shane is one of the nicest, friendliest, talented people I have ever met.”

The jam comes about a month and a half after the tribute show for Taylor Hawkins at Wembley Stadium. It was at that show that the world was introduced to Shane and his drumming prowess. Turns out, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Bushell, who is 12 years old, wanted to honor father and son Hawkins with a tribute video of her and Shane, who is 16 years old, playing the songs together.

Wrote Bushell in the post, “Jamming with Shane backstage at Wembley is one of my favorite ever moments. Shane is one of the nicest, friendliest, talented people I have ever met. He is so much fun to be around and has so much energy.”

While Bushell and Shane are known as drummers first, each plays different instruments in the jam, as well. Bushell on bass and Shane on guitar.

Earlier in the week, Bushell posted a video of her performing the Rage Against the Machine song, “Killing In the Name,” with her little brother, who she said she is teaching about “all the greatest rock and metal bands.” Bushell earlier this month posted a cover of Eminem’s frenetic song, “Rap God.”

In the RATM post, she wrote, “A family that Rages together, stays together! I love jamming with my brother Thomas. I am teaching him about all the greatest #rock and #metal#bands. @RATM is one of the bands at the top of my list! #ratm“

In the Eminem post, she wrote, “Guess who’s back? My first new cover in almost 6 months! #rapgod by @eminem! Inspired by the awesome drummer @halcvlte – I am still working on my original songs. Coming soon! I can’t wait for you to hear them. Working on my speed and consistency. #eminem#vad506 @RolandGlobal“

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF