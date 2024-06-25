Wyatt Flores Reflects on CMA Fest Performance, Reconnecting With Friends, and Growing as an Artist

Wyatt Flores has been on the fast track to stardom over the last couple of years. He released “Please Don’t Go” and “Losing Sleep” in 2022 and caught the attention of independent country fans. Now, with the release of Half Life and Life Lessons, Flores has the attention of the genre at large. As a result, he was on the VIP Platform Stage at Nissan Stadium for CMA Fest this year.

After his performance, Flores took time to speak to the Country Music Association about CMA Fest. During the conversation, he talked about performing in Nissan Stadium, his favorite part of the festival, and the person who is helping him the most in the early stages of his career.

Wyatt Flores Reflects on CMA Fest

“Honestly, when I got on the VIP Platform Stage, in a way I didn’t black out but I expected myself to be way more nervous and I wasn’t,” Wyatt Flores began. “I don’t know, it just felt like it was me and two of my band members just having fun. I didn’t really cross me as ‘Oh man! We’re at a stadium!’ Which I figured it would have,” he added. “I was just happy to be up there and get to play songs with the people that I care about.”

Then, Flores discussed his favorite part of the festival. Surprisingly, it wasn’t playing in front of that massive crowd. Instead, it was reconnecting with friends. “At CMA Fest, honestly, it’s just running into other artists. A lot of times, you end up meeting other artists and become friends with them. Then, the next thing you know, you’re both on tour and you never see each other for another six months to probably a year or a couple of years,” he explained. “It’s been crazy to be at one spot and all of a sudden you start meeting everyone that you haven’t seen in forever. And trying to catch back up is also the hard part. But, I’d say that’s been the best part.”

Wyatt on Growing As an Artist

Today, Wyatt Flores has more than two million monthly listeners on Spotify and is at the top of many fans’ lists of best new artists. However, he’s still young and has plenty of time to grow and improve. During his chat with the Country Music Association, he revealed who is helping him become better as a person and an artist.

“Shane Lamb is actually the person that’s helping me try to be better,” he revealed. “What I love about Shane is that he’s a mentor to me as much as I am just a student of his to learn guitar. He doesn’t just teach me how to get better at guitar and music theory. It’s more than that for me and him,” he said. “I get to sit there and ask questions that I usually can’t ask anyone else. All he’s done for me in the past two years is help me grow as an individual but also as an artist. It goes beyond a couple of chords on a guitar. It’s been lyricism and trying to help me through my artist path. I couldn’t do this without him, honestly,” he added. Then Flores gave a shout-out to Green Hills Guitar Studio in Nashville, the music school that Lamb founded.

