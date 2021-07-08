Yes Announces New Album, ‘The Quest,’ Breaking 7 Year Hiatus

Yes announced that their 22nd studio album, titled The Quest, will drop on October 1st. The record will contain a total of 11 songs, eight on the main CD and three more tracks on a bonus CD. Additionally, the whimsical album artwork was designed by Yes long-term collaborator Roger Dean. This collection of work follows a seven-year intermission in the band’s production after Heaven & Earth (2014).

“It is simply an honour for me to have the opportunity to bring together the band members in the development of a well-refined set of songs that capture the band’s true potential,” said Steve Howe, who produced the album, in a statement on the band’s website. “Much of the music was written in late 2019 with the rest in 2020. We commissioned several orchestrations to augment and enhance the overall sound of these fresh new recordings, hoping that our emphasis on melody, coupled with some expansive instrumental solo breaks, keeps up the momentum for our listeners.”

Fans are already ecstatic to hear about the rock band’s return. Previously, Yes had faced a period of uncertainty and turmoil after Chris Squire’s passing in 2015. Squire was a founding member of the band and a celebrated bassist. Later in 2017, Yes was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, but differences between former and present members kept the band from creating new music. Hence, Yes’ latest album signals a sense of recovery and bookends an era.

Label Manager Thomas Waber said, “I am delighted to welcome YES to the label and am looking forward to seeing the reaction of the band’s fans to the new album. Being a long-time fan myself, I am really excited by the new material. Steve Howe managed to capture many of the important elements that we all love about YES!”

The Quest will be available for pre-order on July 23, and the band will go on their European tour starting May 22, 2022.

The Quest Track List:

Disc 1

“The Ice Bridge”

“Dare To Know”

“Minus The Man”

“Leave Well Alone”

“The Western Edge”

“Future Memories”

“Music To My Ears”

“A Living Island”

Disc 2

“Sister Sleeping Soul”

“Mystery Tour”

“Damaged World”