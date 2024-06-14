Watch Music Video for Ex-Yes Singer Jon Anderson’s Uplifting New Prog-Rock Single, “Shine On,” Featuring The Band Geeks

Founding Yes frontman Jon Anderson has debuted a new single, “Shine On,” from his forthcoming solo album, True, due out on August 23. Anderson recorded the nine-track album with his current backing group The Band Geeks.

“Shine On” is available now via digital formats. A companion music video has premiered on the Frontiers Music label’s official YouTube channel.

The song is a soaring prog-rock tune featuring elements of Yes’ classic recordings of the 1970s and ’80s. “Shine On” features a positive spiritual message with cosmic imagery.

“Shine on / Never underestimate / Shine on / Power of the universe, universal love,” Anderson sings in the chorus. “You be the satellite, I’ll wash away all the pain / Wash away the pain.”

Jon and the group are performing the song at all of the shows on their trek.

Fans React to “Shine On”

Many of Anderson’s fans took to the comments of the YouTube video to share their reactions to “Shine On.”

“This is AWESOME!!” one fan wrote. “Gotta hand it to The [Band] Geeks. Fantastic musicians who capture the [essence] of Yes in so many ways. And Jon Anderson. This man never age. What a powerhouse.”

A second commented, “This IS Yes. Period. The spirit is with Anderson and always has been. Yes without him? No.”

A third fan enthused, “If there was ever any doubt where the real spirit of Yes lives, Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks just made it perfectly obvious here. Absolutely fantastic. I can’t wait for the album to be released. There is so much drive and energy. Love it!”

About the “Shine On” Video

The “Shine On” music video features Anderson performing the song with The Band Geeks on a stage as animated celestial and kaleidoscopic images are shown on a video screen behind them. The clip was directed by Tom Flynn and was shot before Anderson launched his current tour with The Band Geeks.

More About True

True is available for pre-order now. In addition to “Shine One,” the album features the 16-and-a-half-minute epic track “Once Upon a Dream.” True was co-produced by Anderson and The Band Geeks’ Richie Castellano, who also is the longtime bassist of Blue Öyster Cult.

Anderson’s 2024 Tour Plans

Anderson first toured with The Band Geeks in 2023, He launched his current trek with the group, dubbed “Yes Epics, Classics & More,” on May 30. More than 20 dates remain on the tour, which is mapped out through a September 27 concert in Staten Island, New York.

The next show is scheduled for June 15 in the St. Louis suburb of Maryland Heights, Missouri.

At five of the concerts, Anderson will be joined by The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer, which features Carl Palmer’s group ELP Legacy playing along with rare live footage of ELP. You can check out a full list of tour dates at JonAnderson.com.

Tickets for Anderson’s shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

