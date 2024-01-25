You Could Have Had Nikki Sixx’s Pre-Owned 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle for a “Mere” $110K

Besides being an accomplished musician and songwriter, Nikki Sixx is also the co-founder of the legendary heavy metal band Mötley Crüe. Selling over 100 million albums throughout the decades, the band received numerous accolades for their contributions to music. They were even inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006. But going beyond his time on stage and his Rock & Roll persona, Sixx is also a lover of fast cars. And given his love for going fast, he recently sold his 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 convertible for an impressive sum.

According to Barrett-Jackson’s 2024 Scottsdale auction, Sixx sold the prized car for $110,000. First purchasing the car back in 2011, Sixx discussed his love for fast cars and convertibles with Motortrend. At the time, he said, “Hot rods to me are real exciting; they’re like Hot Wheels. I love them and it’s like I want to see if I can drive every single one, but I’m not a car collector. I don’t ever have more than two cars.”

Although able to afford any car he wanted, Sixx admitted, “I buy them, I get the best deal I can, I drive them, I treat them really good, and then I sell them and then I buy another hot rod with that money.”

Nikki Sixx Shares Perfect Music For The Perfect Ride

Owning several Ferraris over his career, Sixx expressed more than his love for cars but his addiction to going fast. “I like to drive really fast, and if I can find a place to open my car up, I’ll do it. And there’s always that moment that I find I’m doing 140 mph. I love the thrill of that… That’s great. I love speed.”

Looking at the specifications of the 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454, the vehicle is promoted to have top speeds of over 130mph. While Sixx enjoys the thrill of breaking the speed limit, no drive would be complete without the perfect soundtrack. When discussing what music he likes to listen to while driving, he told the Detroit Free Press in 2003, “AC/DC, JUDAS PRIEST, THE BUZZCOCKS, and, of course, the RAMONES. From my own songs, I’d say ‘Kickstart My Heart’.”

While Sixx decided to sell his stunning car, he made sure to leave a piece of himself as he signed the glove box.

(Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)