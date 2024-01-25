Watch Justin Timberlake Get “Selfish” in New Music Video for First Single in 6 Years

While Justin Timberlake rose to stardom thanks to his time with the hit boy band *NSYNC, he proved himself to be the Prince of Pop when he decided to embark on a solo career that saw him sell over 88 million albums. Looking at his time with *NSYNC, the band also sold an impressive 70 million records. Considered to be one of the best-selling music artists in the world, fans anxiously waited six years for the singer to release new music. And it appears that the wait is finally over as Timberlake dropped the music video for his new single, “Selfish.”

Back in 2018, Timberlake shared his fifth studio album, Man of the Woods, which featured the artists exploring genres like funk, R&B, and soul. It even debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200. But after its release, Timberlake took a step back from his solo career to star as Branch in the Trolls franchise. But starting 2024 off with a bang, the singer is back and his single “Selfish” is already gaining praise.

Climbing over 100,000 views in just a few hours, fans celebrated the return of Timberlake and his song “Selfish.” Filling the comment sections, fans could barely contain their excitement, writing, “I’m BEYOND obsessed with the tap dance choreo it’s not even funny. Everything you do, create and put out into the world is simply effortlessly magic!! This new era is history in the making and feels so special, I can’t wait to see you on tourrr.” One person added, “THE KING IS BACK. Love this song. Gives heavy proper Pop R&B vibes and sounds undeniably like Justin. Fav song of his since FSLS. Excited for the album.”

‘Everything I Thought It Was’ Features “Fun” Justin Timberlake

Besides sharing a new music video with fans, Timberlake also prepares to drop his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, on March 15. Working alongside famed record producer Timbaland, he said Timberlake’s new album featured “fun Justin.” He explained the material felt like the singer’s 2006 album, FutureSex/LoveSounds. “Music is a young sport — of course, we’ve both seen a lot of life, but you have to bring out the 13-year-old kid again, you know? We had songs that maybe were too complicated, so we said we want it to feel like FutureSex part two, so we did songs that will fit that.”

With Timberlake returning to Saturday Night Live on January 27 and the singer dropping new music, it appears that the pop icon is preparing to make 2024 a memorable one.

(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)