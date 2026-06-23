“You Deserved Better”: Country Singer Apologizes to Fans After Last-Minute Concert Cancellation

Bailey Zimmerman is addressing a recent controversy. Following news that the country singer has been charged with a felony for allegedly causing $16,000 of damage to a New Mexico hotel room, he spoke out in a statement.

“First things first, I want to apologize to the Pueblo of Sandia and to everyone at Sandia Resort & Casino,” Zimmerman told TMZ. “I never meant for any of this to come across as disrespectful. I am deeply sorry for my actions that transpired.”

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Zimmerman added, “I respect your community and the hospitality and appreciate the opportunity that was given to me to perform on Native Land. I take full accountability for everything that happened and I am sorry to anyone who feels hurt or disrespected.”

The outlet, citing legal docs they obtained, previously reported that, prior to Zimmerman’s canceled show, he was “stumbling, falling, and acting belligerently onstage for sound check.”

When he returned to the resort, the singer wound up canceling the show because he “wasn’t feeling well,” he said in a statement at the time.

Now, to those fans who had planned on attending the show, Zimmerman said, “I am so sorry. You deserved better from me.”

“I understand that being a musician comes with big responsibilities, both on and off stage, and I know that I fell short that day,” he said. “I am reflecting on the disappointment and concern that I caused.”

Bailey Zimmerman Addresses Felony Charge

After the canceled show, the hotel kicked Zimmerman off of the property.

When the cleaning crew came to the room the next day, they allegedly found it trashed. There was damage to the phone, TV, coffee table, chairs, wall, and carpet. Additionally, Zimmerman allegedly did not settle a $400 bar tab with the hotel.

Now, Zimmerman is facing a felony charge for criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor charge of falsely obtaining services.

“I am taking this legal matter seriously. I am committed to doing the work necessary to learn and grow,” he said. “Thank you to my fans for holding me accountable and for understanding that I am human. I do not take your support for granted.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage