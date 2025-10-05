“You Have 4 Months To Learn”: Bad Bunny Addresses Super Bowl Halftime Show Controversy on ‘SNL’

Bad Bunny is speaking out about his latest gig. While hosting the season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live, the music super star addressed being named the halftime performer for the 2026 Super Bowl.

Videos by American Songwriter

The moment occurred during his monologue. At which time, Bad Bunny poked fun at conservative outcry to his selection for the big game. Prominent republicans have slammed the choice, given that Bad Bunny, who was born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, largely performs in Spanish.

“I’m very happy and I think everyone is happy about it, even Fox News,” Bad Bunny quipped. He went on to dedicate his upcoming performance to “all the Latinos and Latinas in the entire world and here in the United States.”

Bad Bunny proceeded to speak in Spanish, stating, “More than being an accomplishment of mine, it’s an accomplishment for everybody, demonstrating that our mark and our contribution to this country will never be able to be removed or erased by anybody.”

Then, in English, the performer added, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

Indeed, Super Bowl LX will take place on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Bad Bunny speaks about his Super Bowl performance in Spanish at end of SNL monologue:



“If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have 4 months to learn.” pic.twitter.com/bT5ujmmh3P — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 5, 2025

Bad Bunny to Perform at Super Bowl LX

Bad Bunny previously reacted to landing the coveted Super Bowl gig in statement.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown,” he said. “This is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

The news came shortly after Bad Bunny wrapped a three-month residency in Puerto Rico. The concerts on his home island helped its economy amid hurricane season.

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,” Roc Nation CEO Jay-Z said in a statement. “We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Bad Bunny’s halftime performance will follow that of Kendrick Lamar, who took the stage at Super Bowl LIX.

Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images