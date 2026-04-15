“You’re Gonna Get All That Stuff”: KISS Teases More Than a New Era With Avatar Show Plans

While KISS walked off the stage for the final time at Madison Square Garden, the legacy of the hit band isn’t remotely over. At the time, the band announced a new version of their concert that would feature digital avatars of themselves. Although Gene Simmons didn’t care for the word “avatar”, the band hoped to usher in a new era of entertainment. And promising more than the newest technology, Simmons announced the group had also recorded new songs.

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Again, in December 2023, KISS retired from the stage, revealing their plans for an avatar version of their concert. Although highlighting the technology behind the idea, not a single member hinted at new music. The last album to be released by KISS was Monster in 2012.

Speaking with Pollstar, Simmons admitted the new show will embrace every era of the iconic group. “It’s going to be the iconic face personas, the Demon, the Starchild, and so on. Who you want to place into that lineup is up to you.” Even Paul Stanley tried to tease a few surprises, but Simmons interjected, “You’re gonna get all that stuff, and also new songs.”

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Gene Simmons Sees New Concert As More Than A KISS Show

The statement from Simmons was a lot to unpack. Between the mystery surrounding what the show might include and the idea of fans shaping the lineup, anticipation continues to build. That alone gives longtime followers a rare chance to help define the next chapter of KISS.

Even when asked to repeat the statement, Simmons said clearly, “Exactly what that means, written by us. We have songs done.”

Having entertained and shocked for decades, Simmons was ready to silence the critics who continued to call it a show. “It’ll be less of a show and more of an experience, because as fantastic as virtual reality is – it fools your eyes – but your ears can hear what’s going on around you.” Giving an example, he added, “So if, hypothetically, you see a dragon that breathes fire into your face, the visuals will give you that, but you won’t feel the heat, so imagine all your senses are being attacked right along with the visuals.”

With the experience still in development, fans will have to wait a bit longer before seeing KISS on the stage once again in 2028. Until then, there is nothing to do besides wait. But when the time comes, the experience promises to redefine what a concert can be.

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