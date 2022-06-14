YouTube Launches “Home for Songwriters”

YouTube has launched a resource site for songwriters and producers. Dubbed “The Home for Songwriters on YouTube,” the hub will provide news, educational resources, and more for music makers.

“Looking for tips on how to level up your YouTube presence,” read a post by YouTube for the new songwriter’s page on Twitter. “Check out the newly revamped artists.youtube site and the brand resources for songwriters and producers available on songwriters.youtube.”

Launched two weeks after Spotify launched its artist resource, In Focus, YouTube describes its hub as “a central hub for your discography” and will also feature news and insider tips, content strategies, and more to help songwriters and producers grow their audiences and get their music heard.

The YouTube songwriter and producer hub links to a series of “Credits” playlists on YouTube Music, featuring a collection of songs linked directly to songwriters and how to make the most of YouTube Shorts.

Eric Knapp, head of music publishing partnerships for YouTube said the site will provide a blueprint for songwriters, producers, mixers, composers, and engineers to “get started growing and maintaining their own digital discography on YouTube.”

Photo: YouTube