Santana Just Announced a Co-Headlining Tour With the Doobie Brothers for 2026

Santana and the Doobie Brothers have just announced a joint tour (no pun intended) for 2026. The legendary classic rockers will join forces for a lengthy North American stretch, adding on to Santana’s previously announced 2026 tour dates.
The Oneness Tour will kick off in Chicagoland June 13, making stops in such major U.S. markets as Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and Dallas, as well as Toronto, Ontario. The run will wrap August 27 in Shakopee, Minnesota.
Santana’s got a busy year ahead of him, with a Las Vegas residency planned for most of May at Mandalay Bay, plus a span of solo tour dates before joining up with the Doobies. View the full Oneness Tour routing, including Santana solo dates, below.
How to Get Tickets to Santana and the Doobie Brothers: The Oneness Tour
Artist presale for the Doobie Brothers and Santana’s Oneness Tour begins Tuesday, February 17th at 2:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Set your reminder now! General onsale will follow on Friday, February 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, also at Ticketmaster.
You can also get tickets to Santana and the Doobie Brothers on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Santana and the Doobie Brothers 2026 Tour Dates
06/13 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
06/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
06/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/18 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
06/21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
06/24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/26 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
06/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
06/29 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/02 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
07/04 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/05 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
07/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater
07/09 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
08/06 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
08/08 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
08/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/11 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
08/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
08/16 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
08/18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
08/21 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater
08/27 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Santana 2026 Tour Dates
03/28 – Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar
03/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
03/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
04/01 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center
04/03 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
04/04 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center
04/07 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/08 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
04/10 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
04/11 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay
05/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay
05/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay
05/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay
05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay
05/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay
05/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay
05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay
05/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
* = w/ The Doobie Brothers
(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
