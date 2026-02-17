Santana Just Announced a Co-Headlining Tour With the Doobie Brothers for 2026

Santana and the Doobie Brothers have just announced a joint tour (no pun intended) for 2026. The legendary classic rockers will join forces for a lengthy North American stretch, adding on to Santana’s previously announced 2026 tour dates.

The Oneness Tour will kick off in Chicagoland June 13, making stops in such major U.S. markets as Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and Dallas, as well as Toronto, Ontario. The run will wrap August 27 in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Santana’s got a busy year ahead of him, with a Las Vegas residency planned for most of May at Mandalay Bay, plus a span of solo tour dates before joining up with the Doobies. View the full Oneness Tour routing, including Santana solo dates, below.

How to Get Tickets to Santana and the Doobie Brothers: The Oneness Tour

Artist presale for the Doobie Brothers and Santana’s Oneness Tour begins Tuesday, February 17th at 2:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Set your reminder now! General onsale will follow on Friday, February 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, also at Ticketmaster.

You can also get tickets to Santana and the Doobie Brothers on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

06/13 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

06/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

06/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/18 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

06/21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

06/24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/26 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

06/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

06/29 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/02 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

07/04 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/05 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

07/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater

07/09 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/06 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/08 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

08/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/11 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

08/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

08/16 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

08/18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/21 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

08/27 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

03/28 – Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar

03/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

03/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

04/01 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center

04/03 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

04/04 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center

04/07 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/08 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

04/10 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

04/11 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

05/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

05/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

05/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

05/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

05/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

05/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

* = w/ The Doobie Brothers

