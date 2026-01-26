Zac Brown Band Announces Love and Fear Tour 2026: Dates, Ticketing Info, and More

The Zac Brown Band has just announced the Love and Fear Tour for 2026. The news comes as the band is riding high on the success of their residency at Sphere Las Vegas and recently released eighth studio album, Love & Fear.

The tour, which comprises 27 dates across the US, will see the band stopping in such major North American markets as Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Knoxville, TN. Plus, there will be two shows at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Zac Brown Band’s Love and Fear Tour kicks off July 17 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and concludes November 21 in Rosemont, Illinois. A generous helping of country-rock talent will be in the opening slot for this run, including Fitz and the Tantrums, Grace Potter, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Brothers Osborne. View the full tour routing and lineup below.

Bandleader Zac Brown said in a statement about the tour, “I can’t wait to get this back on the road after an epic experience at Sphere.”

“Every night we play is a chance to turn it up, mix things around, and share an unforgettable night with our incredible fans. The Love & Fear tour is all about big energy – our new album, entertaining covers, the hits you know and love, a few unexpected curveballs, and a whole lot of fun. We’re ready to bring it!”

How to Get Tickets to Zac Brown Band’s Love and Fear Tour 2026

Presale for the Love & Fear Tour begins Wednesday, January 28, followed by the ZBB Community Presale on Thursday, January 29. General onsale begins Friday, January 30 at 10:00 am local time on Ticketmaster. To register for presale access and get additional information, visit zacbrownband.com.

After tickets go onsale, you can also find a selection on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Friday, July 17, 2026 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena – %

Saturday, July 18, 2026 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena – %

Friday, July 31, 2026 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena – #

Sunday, August 2, 2026 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park – #

Thursday, August 13, 2026 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – #

Friday, August 14, 2026 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena – #

Saturday, August 15, 2026 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion – #

Thursday, August 27, 2026 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium – *

Friday, August 28, 2026 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium – *

Saturday, August 29, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann – *

Thursday, September 10, 2026 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – ^

Friday, September 11, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – ^

Thursday, September 17, 2026 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium – ^

Friday, September 18, 2026 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena – ^

Saturday, September 19, 2026 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Thursday, October 8, 2026 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center – *

Friday, October 9, 2026 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – *

Saturday, October 10, 2026 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum – *

Monday, October 19, 2026 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – *

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – *

Friday, October 23, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center – ^

Saturday, October 24, 2026 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – ^

Thursday, November 5, 2026 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – ^

Friday, November 6, 2026 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – ^

Thursday, November 19, 2026 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena – *

Friday, November 20, 2026 – Des Moines, IA – Casey’s Center – *

Saturday, November 21, 2026 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena -*

With:

Grace Potter – *

Brothers Osbourne – ^

Old Crow Medicine Show – #

Fitz and The Tantrums – %

