Country Star “Forced” To Cancel Headlining Show in Home State

Last year saw Zach Bryan perform for the largest ticketed crowd in history and sell his entire musical catalog for a staggering $350 million. The “Pink Skies” crooner also kicked off 2026 with a bang, beginning with a New Year’s Eve wedding before releasing his sixth studio album, With Heaven on Top, on Jan. 9. Currently, Bryan—who celebrated his 30th birthday on Thursday (April 2)—is embarking on his globe-crossing With Heaven on Tour in support of his latest record. Planning to take the stage Friday (April 3) night in his home state of Oklahoma, the Grammy winner delivered some disappointing news to his Instagram following that afternoon.

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Zach Bryan Says This is a Career First

With parts of eastern Kansas, western Missouri, central Oklahoma, and western North Texas under a severe thunderstorm watch Friday evening, Zach Bryan has canceled tonight’s show at the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.

This marks a career first for Bryan, who says he has never backed out of a headlining gig in five years of touring.

“I am being forced by my team to cancel the show tonight due to the threat of extreme and dangerous weather,” wrote the “Revival” singer on Instagram. “I’ve never canceled a show in my life but I unfortunately don’t have a choice in the matter.”

Ticket holders should expect automatic refunds to their original payment method within 10 to 15 business days. Anyone with questions can email the Tulsa University ticket office at [email protected].

Tonight marked the first of a two-night run in Tulsa for the “Heading South” singer. Saturday’s (April 4) show is expected to proceed as planned. However, Friday ticketholders unfortunately cannot transfer their tickets to the second night.

[RELATED: Zach Bryan Partners With The Sonic Foundation to Surprise Oklahoma Teachers With 5,000 Free Tickets]

The decision didn’t come easy for Bryan, who grew up a little over 30 miles away in Oologah.

“I pissed off plenty people this morning trying to ‘play anyways’,” he wrote. “If I had ANY say in this, things would be different. I apologize and I love all of ya.”

On May 27, Bryan will head overseas for a two-month run. Those shows include stops in Spain, Germany, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

He returns to the United State on July 25 before closing out With Heaven on Tour on Oct. 10 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Featured image by John Medina/Getty Images