Zach Bryan Gifts Young Fan Guitar

Zach Bryan made a young fan’s night when he gifted the girl with his guitar. The occurrence happened during a concert at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Bryan saw the young girl holding a sign that read, “’Headed South’ for my very first concert.” The “Something In the Orange” singer decided to approach the girl after he finished performing. He then passed his guitar case to the girl, which contained the very guitar he used to perform at the Vegas show.

The mother of the young girl asked concertgoers to send her any footage they had of the heartfelt moment, and Bryan fans obliged. “TikTok people do your thing,” she wrote.

Video footage shared to TikTok showcases the emotional young fan holding her iconic gift. In one TikTok caption, the girl’s mother wrote a heartfelt message to Bryan. “Thank you for the core memories Zach Bryan and for making this girl’s world! She’s absolutely SHOOK!”

Fans of Bryan turned to the TikTok comments section to discuss the occurrence. “He’s given so many away already. Motivating the next generation to tell a story,” one wrote. “Nothing better than the gift of music.”

Bryan recently shared the official track list of his upcoming album on Instagram. “Really proud to call the writing and production on somethin’ all mine, thank y’all for your patience, I didn’t make this album to appease people who will never be happy anyways, I made it for my people, hope everyone has a good weekend,” he wrote in a caption.

During an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Bryan discussed the songs that will appear on his upcoming album. “I’ve got a song on the new album called ‘Tradesman’…sometimes I wish, man, that I was doing something that gave purpose,” Bryan said. “Obviously music does, and it’s amazing I get to do what I get to do…”

During the same podcast, Bryan discussed his feelings about being a musician. “I never in my life envisioned being a musician,” Bryan said. “I think writing is like the most beautiful thing in the world…I just thought it was so crazy that someone could take words and put them on a page and it would make you feel something.”