Zach Bryan Giving Away Free Live Albums at Shows on His Quittin’ Time Tour

Zach Bryan went from being a viral independent country singer/songwriter to being one of the biggest names in the genre in a few short years. One of the things that made him so big is his dedicated fanbase. He doesn’t just connect with them through the music he releases. He also forms close bonds with fans on social media. Additionally, he does special things to let his fans know how grateful he is to them. Most recently, he started giving away free digital music at his concerts.

Videos by American Songwriter

Recently, the Oklahoma native took to Twitter to share the good news. “Free individual live records for whatever show you come to,” he tweeted. Later that day, he addressed fans’ questions by giving more details.

[RELATED: Zach Bryan Releases “Pink Skies” and Shares Details on Next Album ‘The Great American Bar Scene’]

this is the quittin time tour and we’re giving physical tickets at the door.

There’s a QR code on that ticket; soon, whether you’ve already attended a show or if you’re going to, you can scan that and get a complete live recording of the show you attended besides unreleased tunes — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) May 4, 2024

“This is the Quittin’ Time Tour and we’re giving physical tickets at the door. There’s a QR code on that ticket. Soon whether you’ve already attended a show or if you’re going to, you can scan that and get a complete live recording of the show you attended besides unreleased tunes,” he wrote in the post.

One fan followed the instructions and came to the mentions to check in. They shared a photo of their ticket and a screenshot of a signup sheet. “Can confirm,” the wrote. “Just scanned the back of my ticket and was prompted with a sign up. Can’t wait to see the best concert of my life again,” they added.

Zach Bryan to Release New Music Soon

The live albums won’t include unreleased songs. However, fans likely won’t have to wait long to play those currently unreleased tracks on repeat. Last Friday (May 24), Zach Bryan released “Pink Skies,” the lead single from his upcoming album The Great American Bar Scene.

That day, he took to social media to assure fans that the new album would be coming soon. “Guys, I’m teasing nobody. I write and record music reckless and fast,” he tweeted. “Just got the record finished so it’ll be dropped on someone’s head any day now,” he added. “I truly just want to say thank you for being so kind and patient. I’m really freaking grateful today.”

The Great American Bar Scene won’t boast a massive tracklist like American Heartbreak. Instead, Bryan said, it will only have 17 entries. “16 songs and a poem. Proudest I’ve ever been of a piece of work,” he informed his fans and followers.

Featured Image by John Lamparski/Getty Images