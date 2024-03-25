Zach Bryan Invites Ontario Teen Onstage To Sing “Heading South” and Fans Are Loving It

During a Toronto stop on his Quittin’ Time Tour, Zach Bryan invited 17-year-old Ontario musician Lucas Mason onstage to sing “Heading South,” handing over his guitar and letting Mason command the arena for a life-changing moment.

Mason’s TikTok video has amassed more than 2 million views since he posted it on Wednesday, March 20. He posted another video to address how the moment came about.

“It was not planned. I’m really thankful for that because the outcome was better than I could have ever imagined,” he said in the video. According to Mason, he attended Bryan’s show with a sign that read “Can I play ‘Heading South’?” However, the arena forbade him from bringing in his large sign, so he wrote the same message on his t-shirt, asking the fans around him to point at his message to get Bryan’s attention.

Zach Bryan Brings Teenage Fan Up Onstage to Sing, and He Blows the Whole Arena Away

The plan worked, because soon enough, Mason was onstage playing “Heading South.” He continued in his video, “I love Zach Bryan concerts because everybody there is just the most genuine type of person. It just made my night, the best night of my life.”

Mason blew the crowd away with his surprise talent. At first, he admitted Zach Bryan might not have had much confidence in him, as he asked if he really knew the song. However, Mason just asked Bryan to introduce him, and took it from there. In videos of the performance, Zach Bryan fans commended Mason on his skills.

“Country musicians are the best! Congratulations young man. What a memory,” one fan wrote on Mason’s YouTube video of the night. On TikTok, someone else wrote, “I’ve never seen someone so comfortable. this is your calling,” while another commented, “I’d watch this kid perform a whole concert.”

According to Mason, he even got a souvenir of the memorable night, something much better than a t-shirt at the merch table. “At the end of the song, Zach took off his guitar and he gave it to me and said ‘it’s all yours,’” Mason explained. At the end of the night, on the ride home, Mason took out the guitar and sang “Something in the Orange” for all the Zach Bryan fans on the train.

