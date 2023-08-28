Zach Bryan Heads to Stadiums and Arenas with 2024 Quittin Time Tour

Breakout singer/songwriter Zach Bryan will embark on his most extensive headlining tour to date, and he’s bringing along an all-star list of acts as support. Announced today (August 28), his 2024 Quittin Time Tour will stop at stadiums and arenas across North America next year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Beginning on March 6, Bryan will perform more than 50 dates across the U.S. and Canada through the end of the year. The trek will wrap up with two nights in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, marking a full-circle moment for the 27-year-old.

The Quittin Time Tour features an impressive roster of supporting acts, which includes Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours, Sierra Ferrell, The Middle East, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner.

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind Zach Bryan’s First Viral Hit “Heading South”]

Bryan’s tour announcement comes just days after the release of his self-titled fourth studio album. The project features collaborations with Ferrell, Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, and The War and Treaty.

A complete list of Bryan’s newly announced concert dates is below. A presale for all Quttin Time Tour stops will kick off September 6, with a general on-sale following on September 8. Fans can find additional information on the tour and ticketing options at Bryan’s official website.

March 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

March 7 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

March 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *^

March 10 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center *^

March 12 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *^

March 14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^

March 15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^

March 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

March 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

March 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *^

March 22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC *^

March 25 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *^

March 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^

March 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^

April 26 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *^

April 29 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *^

May 2 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *^

May 5 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

May 6 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

May 9 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center *^

May 13 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *^

May 14 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *^

May 17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *^

May 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *^

June 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena #^

June 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena #^

June 15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High #^

June 22 – Columbus, OH @ Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium +^

July 30 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center =^

July 31 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center =^

August 3 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum =^

August 4 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum =^

August 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field %^

August 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium !^

August 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium +^

August 17 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium +^

August 20 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center =^

August 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium %^

August 25 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center =^

November 17 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place =^

November 18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place =^

November 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena =^

November 22 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome =^

November 23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome =^

November 26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center =^

November 27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center =^

November 29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center =^

December 3 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena =^

December 4 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena =^

December 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center =^

December 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center =^

December 13 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center =^

December 14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center =^

* support from The Middle East

+ support from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

% support from Turnpike Troubadours

! support from Sheryl Crow

# support from Sierra Ferrell

= support from Matt Maeson

^ support from Levi Turner

(Photo by Trevor Pavlik, Courtesy of Warner Records)